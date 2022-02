The 2022 Winter Olympics are over, and once again, Norway has topped the medal count. Despite having a population of roughly 5.4 million people, Norway has routinely outdone the rest of the world at the Winter Games over the years. This effort was perhaps the Scandinavian country's best yet, as its athletes notched a record 16 gold medals and won 37 overall.

