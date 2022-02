LeBron James' desire to play in the NBA with his son has renewed debate over Bronny James' potential. "My last year will be played with my son," James told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic during All-Star Weekend. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO