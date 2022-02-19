ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 10 Kentucky mens tennis defeats USC 4-0; advances in ITA indoor championship

By Aaron Benjamin
Kentucky Kernel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 10 Kentucky mens tennis (9-1) won its first-round match of the ITA Indoor Championship on Friday, defeating USC (6-2) 4-0. The match was part of the 16th annual ITA indoor championship currently being held at the University of Washington in Seattle with locations split between the Nordstrom Tennis Center and...

