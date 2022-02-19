ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh, snap: This week's best photos

By The Daily Memphian Staff
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eswe2_0eJTwxCW00

Keatric Reed sits on the porch of his home in the Alcy Ball neighborhood in South Memphis. Reed, 24, is one of three homeowners to have utilized Alcy Ball Development Corp.'s homebuyers program. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

‘I will never go back to renting’

The Alcy Ball Development Corp. helps residents like Keatric Reed save money for a down payment on a future home in the South Memphis neighborhood purchase by diverting a portion of their rent to a tenant savings account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dRPt_0eJTwxCW00

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) inbounds the ball during a Feb. 16, 2022 game against the Portland Trail Blazers . (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Ja ties career-high

The Grizzlies fall to Portland in the last game before the All-Star break, as the Trail Blazers beat them at their own game. But Ja Morant, who will start in Sunday’s NBA All-Star showcase, returned from a one-game absence due to ankle soreness and tied his regular-season career-high with 44 points Wednesday, many of them coming in spectacular fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26p3qg_0eJTwxCW00

Passengers from the first flight to land in Memphis International Airport's newly renovated B Concourse are greeted with a warm welcome courtesy of the Memphis Grizzlies, Feb. 15, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Airport bounces back

“I think the airport also matches the grit and grind of our city,” Mayor Jim Strickland said at the reopening of the newly renovated and modernized Concourse B. “To be de-hubbed not that long ago, and to come off the mat, brush ourselves off and open this incredible facility.” Memphis International Airport will now support 50% more traffic than its pre-pandemic levels, with 23 gates capable of accommodating 6 million travelers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWaD2_0eJTwxCW00

Northpoint Christian School's Brylee Faith Cherry (15) and Fayette Academy's Megan Grantham (13) dive for a loose ball as it rolls out of bounds during a Feb. 17, 2022 regional semifinal match. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Southaven team moves forward

Northpoint Christian School’s Trojans held off Fayette Academy’s Vikings, 37-28, in the semifinals of the Division 2-A West Region tournament Thursday, Feb. 17 at Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee. The victory improves Northpoint’s record to 28-2 and sends them into Saturday’s championship game against Jackson Trinity Christian, which defeated Harding in the other semi, 73-54. Northpoint has now won 18 games in a row, dating back to a 35-31 loss to Collierville on Dec. 29.

