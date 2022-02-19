ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

aespa show their confident sides in 2022 spring/summer photoshoot for 'CLIO'

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'CLIO' has launched its 2022 spring/summer campaign featuring the girls of aespa!. The theme of this season's photoshoot is 'Atelier in Hannam-dong', inspired by the creative freedom of an artist working in a personal studio....

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

DMA’s announce ‘Live At The Seaside’ summer shows

DMA’s have announced details of their ‘Live At The Seaside’ summer shows in the UK. The Australian trio have added to their growing tour schedule for 2022, which already includes slots at TRSNMT, Neighbourhood Weekender and the inaugural Neck of the Woods Festival, with this new announcement.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clio#Photoshoot#Aespa
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
Motor1.com

Slammed Subaru BRZ Takes Love For Japanese Car Culture To Extremes

Three subcultures rolled into one. Yes, this car has definitely raised multiple eyebrows. Just how far will you go for your love of a specific car culture? For Aquilla, he's going to the extremes. Armed with Irezumi on his arms, the Honolulu, Hawaii resident has been quite fascinated with Japanese car culture. So much so that his slammed Subaru BRZ embodies not just one but three subcultures – and it looks as controversial as it sounds.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Distractify

People Throw Stuffed Animals at Figure Skaters After They Finish Their Events

One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
ANIMALS
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Slays in Form-Fitting Peek-a-Boo Dress on Instagram

Gabrielle Union is preparing for the new spring season in style. On Instagram, the 49-year-old actress posted the latest piece in her New York & Company spring 2022 collection. In the snapshot, Union is rocking a peach-colored dress with a peek-a-boo moment happening on the side. She is also sporting a soft beat makeup look, with forest green eyeshadow and a nude, glossed lip.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Heartfelt Shoutout to ‘the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’ — Plus, Those Pictures… Aw, Gee!

“God granted me the greatest gift of life… Here’s to more memories.”. The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) sent out an especially sweet tribute this past week to her “baby girl” on her 13th birthday. “This little mama is hands down the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a doubt,” Hope shared, along with a super cute video of her “teacher, best friend, little girl, sidekick, and place of comfort.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Massive Attack confirm summer Dublin show

Massive Attack have announced a huge show set to take place in Dublin this summer, which will follow several gigs across Europe. The trip-hop collective – comprised of Robert “3D” Del Naja, Adrian “Tricky” Thaws and Grant “Daddy G” Marshall – will begin their summer itinerary at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival at the start of June.
MUSIC
99.5 WKDQ

Holiday World Adding A Drone And Fireworks Show This Summer

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari is adding a new feature this summer that will have you looking up at the night sky in amazement. Throughout the years, Holiday World has added several new innovations and attractions that continue to make the theme park one of a kind. We've seen several new additions in recent years at the park that have become wildly popular. Earlier today, the park announced a new attraction that guests will be able to enjoy this summer.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Kylie Minogue looks like a Greek goddess in jaw-dropping mini-dress

Kylie Minogue always looks jaw-dropping, and she proved that on Saturday as she took a step back in time to relive her Aphrodite tour. The singer resembled a Greek goddess as she took to the stage in a jaw-dropping mini-dress that had a stunning train flowing behind it. She had golden knee-high strappy boots on, and a halo on her head that resembled a laurel as well as cherub wings. She also rocked other daring looks in the post including a shawl that covered her from head to toe, with a crown made up of stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish looks unrecognisable in latest Instagram

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
CELEBRITIES
13 WHAM

'Crusin'' into Rochester: Smokey Robinson plans summer show

Rochester, N.Y. — Legendary performer Smokey Robinson will perform at Kodak Center this summer. His performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25 online and in person at the Kodak Center Box Office, which is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ROCHESTER, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

‘Waitress’ musical orders up comedy with side of self-confidence

Big dreams, freshly baked pies, and relationships of every shape and size combine in an interesting mix in “Waitress,” a Broadway hit musical that will perform this Tuesday and Wednesday at Midland Center for the Arts. Based on the 2007 film of the same name, “Waitress” tells the...
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy