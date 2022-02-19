KBS to launch new live show 'Idols Who Raid the Convenience Store' hosted by Mirani

World-renowned DJ, author, entrepreneur and designer Jamal Edwards has reportedly passed away at 31 years old. Jamal Edwards was a man of many talents, but he was known to most as the founder of SB:TV. Edwards’ groundbreaking platform featured early music from stars like Ed Sheeran, Dave, Stormzy and Krept & Konan. His passion for music and eye for talent attracted more than one million subscribers to his YouTube channel in just under two decades. In 2014, he earned an MBE, a prestigious award recognizing contributions to the arts and sciences and work with charitable organizations.
