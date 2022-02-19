ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBS to launch new live show 'Idols Who Raid the Convenience Store' hosted by Mirani

By Susan-Han
Cover picture for the articleKBS's web variety platform Studio K has partnered up with convenience store chain GS25 for a new live show, 'Idols Who Raid the Convenience Store'!. Hosted by rapper Mirani, 'Idols...

defpen

SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Passes Away At 31 Years Old

World-renowned DJ, author, entrepreneur and designer Jamal Edwards has reportedly passed away at 31 years old. Jamal Edwards was a man of many talents, but he was known to most as the founder of SB:TV. Edwards’ groundbreaking platform featured early music from stars like Ed Sheeran, Dave, Stormzy and Krept & Konan. His passion for music and eye for talent attracted more than one million subscribers to his YouTube channel in just under two decades. In 2014, he earned an MBE, a prestigious award recognizing contributions to the arts and sciences and work with charitable organizations.
Cosmopolitan

Celebrities pay tribute to Jamal Edwards after he dies aged 31

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed he died following a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
The Independent

New music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies aged 31

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, according to his manager.Edwards gained fame from setting up new music platform SBTV – helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave and Jessie J.His mother was Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards. In 2005, Brenda finished fourth place in the second series of the X Factor.Jamal is also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales.RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status ✊🏽👑💙— 🥷🏽 (@ajtracey) February 20, 2022His manager told the PA news agency that Edwards died on Sunday morning.Following...
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
MySanAntonio

Jamal Edwards, SBTV Founder and British Music Industry Pioneer, Dies at 31

Jamal Edwards, a major figure in the British music industry known for founding the music platform SBTV, which helped popularize grime and launch several major musicians, died Sunday. He was 31 years old. Edwards’ death was reported by the BBC on Sunday evening after the publication confirmed with Edwards’ company....
Popculture

YouTube Star and Music Mogul Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards, a British YouTube star and music entrepreneur, died Sunday, just weeks after attending the Brit Awards. He was only 31. Edwards is best known for founding SBTV, a music platform that helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Dave, Skepta, and other artists. Edwards' company confirmed his death...
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Pitchfork

Jamal Edwards, SBTV Founder Who Championed Grime, Dies at 31

Jamal Edwards—the British entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SBTV who was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music—has died, BBC News reports. His company confirmed the news to the BBC. His cause of death is unknown. He was 31. Edwards, born in Luton and raised...
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Says Kodak Black Was Shot Over Lauren London Comments

Following last week's rumors that a member of Toronto rapper Pressa's team reportedly shot Kodak Black at Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles, Wack 100 claims that an LA-based gangster was actually responsible for the shooting, saying on Clubhouse that shots were fired over Kodak's years-old comments about Lauren London.
SFGate

Jamal Edwards, who nurtured UK musical talent, dead at 31

LONDON (AP) — Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed U.K. rap and grime and helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said Monday that her son died the day before after...
