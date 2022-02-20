Maryland Weather: Get Ready For A Chilly But Sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a relatively cold, quiet, and calm start to Saturday—before all the wind gusts arrived.

Temperatures were seasonably normal and climbed into the mid-40’s.

But then a very strong cold front swept across the area bringing a shift in the wind direction from the southwest to the west-northwest.

The transition snatched the mild air and shifted it to a brisk and cold flow.

The winds behind the front were between 20 to 30 miles per hour with wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour.

In fact, snow showers may blow across the viewing area but there will be no accumulation. On Saturday afternoon a few flurries were flying around the northern neighborhoods, pushed along by the passage of an Arctic front.

Temperatures will reach the mid-40’s but drop into the teens overnight. Those winds will diminish in the overnight hours too.

Sunday will feature below-average temps with highs in the lower 40’s. Other than being a bit chilly, it should be an overall nice day with plenty of sunshine.

But next week the Baltimore area could see temperatures rise. They will quickly rebound on President’s Day with highs trending toward 60 degrees.

Rain chances will increase by Tuesday and unsettled weather will be possible through the work week.