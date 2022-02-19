ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

3 Common Reasons Why So Many Hip-Hop Artists Fail

By Samuel Berg
nashvillegab.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop recently became the number one most popular genre of music worldwide and modern production tools and platforms have done a lot to democratize the genre. This can be both a gift and a curse for creators, however. This means that the market is becoming increasingly saturated. But it also...

nashvillegab.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Up & Coming St. Louis Hip-Hop Artist

Saint Louis born rapper / producer Save Ferris creates songs that are often driven by his mellow flow & classic production.  Ferris’ sound is known for his own Lo-Fi production & simplistic way of storytelling. One constant that remains through all of his music is his ability to move the listener.  
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hypebae

The Top 8 Hip-Hop Artists To Watch in 2022

The hip-hop world has seen the rise of female rappers over the years. Pioneers like MC Lyte, Lauryn Hill and Missy Elliott have paved the way for today’s generation of artists such as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Every year, we see emerging names making waves in the scene and we’ve gathered the top eight talents for you to watch this year. From the Bronx native DreamDoll to hip-hop and soul duo OSHUN, read on to discover our full lineup.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Hip Hop Music#Popular Music#Good Music#Other Music
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Dad convinced his 3-year-old that Disney characters called her and her reaction is priceless

Few things in this life are more universally delightful than having a conversation with a 3-year-old. You never know what they're going to say, what they say is usually hilarious and even if what they say is nothing special, the way they say it is too-freaking-cute. I can't count the number of times I wished I'd had a camera on my kids at all times when they were tiny so I could capture the near-constant daily adorableness.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Heartfelt Shoutout to ‘the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’ — Plus, Those Pictures… Aw, Gee!

“God granted me the greatest gift of life… Here’s to more memories.”. The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) sent out an especially sweet tribute this past week to her “baby girl” on her 13th birthday. “This little mama is hands down the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a doubt,” Hope shared, along with a super cute video of her “teacher, best friend, little girl, sidekick, and place of comfort.”
CELEBRITIES
SPY

Alpha Industries’ Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign Is Here, Starring Hip-Hop Artist 070 Shake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is just around the corner and any fashion-forward fellow knows exactly what that means. Yeah, warmer weather, but this is also the time of year major fashion brands will be dropping Spring/Summer 2022 campaigns just in time for a new season. On our radar right now? The freshest drop Alpha Industries has ever given us. Buy: Alpha Industries Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign Prices Vary Alpha Industries is known for its military-esque line of outerwear, featuring some of the best parkas, cool bombers and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thesource.com

TDE President, Punch, Speaks On Kendrick Lamar’s Impending Departure From Label: “It’s A Beautiful Thing To Watch”

Last August, Kendrick broke his nearly 3 years of silence with an Instagram post where he said that his next album would be last on TDE. Kendrick has not revealed any details on his upcoming project, only dropping a couple of collab tracks with cousin and frequent collaborator Baby Keem, and delivering an iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd's Las Vegas Birthday Party Saw Him Kissing DJ Simi Khadra: Watch

The Weeknd went all out for his 32nd birthday earlier this month, bringing some of his closest friends and the biggest names in music to Las Vegas to celebrate. According to TMZ, when the Canadian wasn't playing blackjack, or dancing to remixes of his hits, he could be found making out with American-Palestinian DJ Simi Khadra of twin duo Simi Haze.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Procol Harum Founder Gary Brooker Dead at 76

Gary Brooker, singer and one of the founders of Procol Harum, died this past weekend at age 76. "With the deepest regret, we must announce the death on Feb. 19, 2022, of Gary Brooker MBE," a tweet from the band's account reads. According to a statement posted on Procol Harum's website, Brooker had been receiving cancer treatment and died peacefully at home.
MUSIC
Primetimer

From Somebody, Somewhere to Fleabag, it's "liberating" to see so many lazy, drunk, broke women on TV representing "The New Female Antihero"

Bridget Everett's Somebody, Somewhere character Sam is the latest example of female antiheroes on the small screen. "It’s a relief to see the women of small-screen comedy and dramedy turning their backs on ambition, personal growth and self-actualization," write University of Colorado, Denver professors Sarah Hagelin and Gillian Silverman in their book The New Female Antihero: The Disruptive Women of Twenty-First-Century US Television. "From Enlightened to Broad City, from Girls to I May Destroy You, female protagonists flout expectations that they be hard-working and socially responsible, gravitating instead toward indolence and self-sabotage. They quit their jobs when they get bored; they reject stable relationships, remunerative work and even personal dignity. It may sound dangerous to celebrate all this narcissism, fecklessness and sloth, but it’s also liberating: Who among us has not wanted to ditch a boring job and set their wellness plans on fire? We were already exhausted before lockdowns and day care closures; now, nearly two years into this pandemic, 'it’s as if our whole society is burned out,' wrote Noreen Malone in The New York Times Magazine. Somebody Somewhere is a far cry from the single-girl sitcoms of the past, which have generally followed the arc of the bildungsroman, in which the protagonist develops self-reliance and self-respect, ready to meet the challenges of becoming an adult. These new story lines are, instead, versions of what the feminist scholar Susan Fraiman calls narratives of 'unbecoming,' featuring protagonists who undermine their own growth and education, and are more likely to be mired in failure than striving toward wedding rings and corner offices." As Hagelin and Silverman point out, it's been accepted for men to be obnoxious slackers on TV, from Jerry Seinfeld to Larry David to Louis CK. But, they add, "audiences expect cheery competence from women while tolerating laziness, violence and rule-breaking in men, the female antihero represents a far more profound threat to the status quo."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy