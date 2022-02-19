ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Highlights: AS Roma 2-2 Hellas Verona in Serie A 2022

By Carlos Bernal
vavel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdoardo Bove's goal that had the pause and defined it for Roma's tie:. Hellas: Adrien Tameze and Federico Ceccherini left and Panagiotis Retsos and Bosku Sutalo entered. Rome: Ainsley Maitland-Niles left and Edoardo Bove entered. 1:03 PM6 hours ago. Made by hand!. That was the goal by Antonin Barak...

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont becomes just the 13th player (and only the THIRD goalkeeper) to claim rare 10/10 display in L'Equipe's player ratings after stunning performance to keep PSG at bay in stunning 3-1 victory

Alban Lafont has become the first goalkeeper since the 1990s to claim a 10/10 display in L'Equipe's highly regarded player ratings following a stunning performance in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. The French side inflicted only the second league defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's side all season, but had their...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluca Mancini
Person
Stephan El Shaarawy
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Giovanni Simeone
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Person
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Person
Tammy Abraham
CBS Sports

Jose Mourinho sent off in stoppage time as Roma narrowly avoids loss to Hellas Verona

A match with Jose Mourinho is always must watch TV and not always for the soccer on the field. Roma drew 2-2 with Hellas Verona after going behind 2-0 within 20 minutes. Antonin Barak opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Adrien Tameze doubled the visitor's advantage. After laboring through the opening half a youth movement got Roma back into the match. 18-year-old Cristian Volpato scored three minutes after coming on as a Roma corner was pinged to the top of the box for him to volley in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Juventus' Champions League knockout campaign begins on Tuesday night when they travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal. Despite their domestic struggles this season Juve actually topped Group H, even finishing above holders Chelsea with five wins from six games. Max Allegri has a lot of important...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Leeds and Atletico Madrid beware! Cristiano Ronaldo has a proven track record of following goal droughts with a flurry of important strikes... so after the Man United star ended his barren spell against Brighton, will he now rediscover his best form?

It was certainly worth the wait. Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought in spectacular fashion as Manchester United beat Brighton on Tuesday to move back into the top four. Picking up the ball 40 yards out, he ran purposefully at the Brighton defence, took a step to get the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma 2 2#Serie A 2022#Lx#Football Lxx#Espnmx#European#The Europa League
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool vs Leeds promises to be a classic at Anfield on Wednesday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams need the points but for very different reasons. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are on fire and are back in the Premier League title race after Manchester City lost at home to Tottenham at the weekend. That leaves Liverpool six points behind Manchester City with this game in-hand against Leeds. The lead at the top will be cut to three points if Liverpool win and they travel to Man City on early April in what looks like being a title showdown once again. As for Liverpool’s recent form, they have won five-straight games in the Premier League and also won away at Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last 16 last week. They have the small matter of the League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley this Sunday too, but Klopp is focused and has Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane back firing on all cylinders after they returned from the Africa Cup of Nations. Luis Diaz looks the part, while Virgil van Dijk is back to his best as the Reds look primed for a big push for four trophies at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Villarreal vs. Juventus: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

UEFA Champions League round of 16 play resumes Tuesday as Villarreal welcome Juventus to Eastern Spain for their first-leg clash. In what is expected to be a fairly even affair, the hosts are the slight favorites, though for many the edge goes slightly to Juventus due to their top January signings of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria, both of whom have made an instant impact. Villarreal are coming off of a 4-1 win over Granada over the weekend, while Juventus had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the Turin derby against Torino.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Roma manager Jose Mourinho SENT OFF after furious touchline outburst in 2-2 draw with Verona... as he boots the ball away in frustration and makes a telephone gesture towards referee Luca Pairetto

Jose Mourinho lost his cool and was sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw with Verona on Saturday night. Roma fought back from two goals down to salvage a point after goals from Cristian Volpato and Edoardo Bove. The manager though didn't last until the end of the game as he...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min.com

Immobile on top: Race for the 2021/22 Serie A Golden Boot

The Serie A is widely considered as the best and most competitive league in the world, with a number of great players plying their trade in England. As we head into the business end of the 2021/22 season, there have been some who have been prolific in front of goal as compared to the others.
SOCCER
ESPN

Rebic avoids embarrassment for leaders AC Milan

Serie A leaders AC Milan averted a shock defeat to basement club Salernitana on Saturday, with Ante Rebic rescuing a 2-2 draw with a late strike from long range. Milan, who are chasing a first title in 11 years, went ahead in the fifth minute with a strike from Brazilian attacking midfielder Junior Messias after he had been released by full back Theo Hernandez. Salernitana pulled level in the 29th minute through striker Federico Bonazzoli and then took a surprise lead in the 72nd with a diving header from Bosnian forward Milan Djuric.
SOCCER
SkySports

Napoli miss chance to go top of Serie A with 1-1 draw at Cagliari

Napoli missed the chance to go top of Serie A after Victor Osimhen's 87th-minute header salvaged them a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Cagliari. Gaston Pereiro put Cagliari ahead near the hour mark with a long, bouncing shot, after which the Sardinian club had numerous chances to add to their lead, but Osimhen came off the bench to level the scores with three minutes to go on Monday night.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Napoli blow chance at Serie A lead with draw against Cagliari ahead of Europa League clash vs. Barcelona

After AC Milan's draw against Salernitana and Inter Milan's defeat against Sassuolo over the weekend, Napoli had the chance to become Serie A leaders. Luciano Spalletti's team, however, drew 1-1 against a Cagliari side sitting in the relegation zone but led by former Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri (you can catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+). The match was full of emotions from the opening whistle even if both goals of the night happened in the second part of the game. Napoli's goalkeeper David Ospina made a terrible mistake on Gaston Pereiro's shot that gave the lead to the home team. Cagliari were the best side for most of the game time but Napoli managed to score the equalizer with Victor Osimhen's header before the end of the match. The Nigerian striker came in from the bench and scored his seventh Serie A goal of the season. While he was likely held in reserve in order to be fresh to lead Napoli's attack on Thursday in the Europa League against Barcelona, Spalletti may come to regret the decision given that Napoli only managed 7 shots and 1.40 expected goals as compared to Cagliari's 13 and 1.97.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy