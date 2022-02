My kids just got on the bus and the house is quiet. I know as I get older and my children move away, I will miss the early morning chaos. Well maybe I won’t miss the chaos, but I’ll miss the sounds of their little voices echoing down the hall. The more I think about it, I’m pretty sure I won’t miss the tornado of clothes and school paperwork that seem to appear every day before school. I wonder what it’ll feel like to have a clean house?

10 DAYS AGO