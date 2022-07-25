ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.

By Nat Cornacchione
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOmAP_0eJQMRvx00
My partner and I make use of every area in our woodland-themed tiny home.

Nat Cornacchione

  • My partner and I live in a tiny woodland-themed home that reflects our style and interests.
  • We sleep in a loft that we treat like an actual bedroom and even have a functional office space.
  • We use every inch of our home and have realized how easy it can be to live with less.

I've had a fascination with tiny homes since I was a teenager, so I spent the past five years paring down my belongings, researching cost and financing options, and talking everyone's ear off about all things small.

When I met my partner, Thomas, I asked him if he would like to tour a tiny-house community with me. A little over one year later, we began settling into our new life in a 250-square-foot home together, finding new ways to save some space.

We filled a 42-inch area with a desk of the same length

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVkhw_0eJQMRvx00
This 42-inch desk is perfect for my home office.

Nat Cornacchione

I'm a college student and a manager, so a home office was high on my priority list since working on a sofa or in a bed isn't the same.

We have exactly 42 inches of floor space between the wheel well and the wall of our bathroom, so we found a desk that fills the space perfectly. We even tucked our EdenPURE heating system under it and still have plenty of room.

An over-the-toilet shelf in our bathroom holds all our essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnz3x_0eJQMRvx00
The over-the-toilet shelf is cute and functional.

Nat Cornacchione

The tiniest part of our home by far is the bathroom, measuring only 30 inches wide.

It was imperative we keep our bathroom clean and clutter-free, and our over-the-toilet shelf holds the toiletries we need, with room to spare.

Our bed is lofted and we treat that space like an actual bedroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36da7P_0eJQMRvx00
Even though our home is tiny, our sleeping loft is comfortable.

Nat Cornacchione

Every night, we ascend our ladder into our loft, which is actually perfect for a restful night's sleep .

The loft from floor to ceiling is only about 3 feet tall but still has everything we'd want in a regular bedroom.

We share a tiny TV mounted on the wall and have a bedside lamp, a table, and a window on each side of the room.

A custom paint job in our living room adds personality and divides our home into separate areas

Upon moving in, we saw our house's white walls as a blank canvas, so we planned a warm, inviting color scheme and got some paint samples from Home Depot.

Painting our living room perennial green and jackfruit was not only a fun bonding experience but helped us feel a sense of ownership of our space .

Open-concept storage helps us maintain a cleaner environment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0RUs_0eJQMRvx00
I store all of our mugs and dishes in our open-concept shelves.

Nat Cornacchione

Open shelving to store dishes and glassware keeps our home neat and prevents the accumulation of unwanted clutter.

We have place settings for four and six sets of mugs and glasses, so everything matches and is organized.

Large wall hangings can make a big statement in a small space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYVk6_0eJQMRvx00
This large wall hanging is a prominent piece of decor in the space.

Nat Cornacchione

We were drawn to vintage school charts from Cavallini & Co. , especially one with a constellation design since Thomas loves to watch stars move through the night sky.

By focusing on one large piece, we also cut down on visual clutter and created the illusion that our ceilings are higher.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 58

Mark Da Man
1d ago

I like the use of the word "partner" lately. What happened to boyfriend or girlfriend. In school, partner meant someone you were doing a project with or in business with. Partner is a term I've also heard many same-sex couples use. Seems a weird way to define a relationship.

Reply
11
charles Gray
1d ago

I love a home you can heat with a candle and cool with an ice cube. We Americans think bigger is better but it’s an awesome feeling to be debt free.

Reply
6
Brett Miller
03-07

cool that's the way to avoid heating bills and big electric bills.smaller is better.

Reply
12
Related
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Home#In The Woods#Office Space
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
Insider

Insider

503K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy