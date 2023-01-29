Today's Wordle answer and hints — solution #590, Monday, January 30

Today's Wordle answer was significantly easier than yesterday's for me. According to the New York Times' WordleBot tool, the average player completes Wordle #590 in 3.8 steps on easy mode and 4.2 if they play to hard mode rules. I took five turns myself, but was annoyingly one letter away from managing it in four.

If today's Wordle has you scratching your head, we're here to help. At Tom's Guide, we've honed our strategy after playing every Wordle so far and losing only once , so hopefully our advice will be helpful.

Aside from a list of the best Wordle start words , we have plenty of Wordle tips and tricks to share. We have also analyzed every Wordle answer to look for patterns and have some further advice for you there. And if you're new to the game you should also take a look at our What is Wordle? guide.

Each day, we will update this article with tips to help you find today's Wordle answer. And if the hints aren't enough, we'll even give you the solution, in case you're really stuck or just haven't had time to complete today's puzzle. Plus, we are also including an analysis of yesterday's puzzle, #589, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

So be warned: spoilers lie ahead for game #590. Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answer!

Today's Wordle answer #590 — hints to help you solve it

Our first tip is that you should use one of the best Wordle start words for every game you play. But if you want some more specific clues to today's Wordle answer, then here you go:

It contains two of the five vowels.*

It has no repeated letters.

It contains the three most common letters in the game.

* By vowel, we mean A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

Those hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Wordle answer. If not, then you can read on for a bigger clue; or, if you just want to know the answer, then skip down further for that.

Alright then, here's the final hint: You'll yearn for today's Wordle answer.

OK, it's time to scroll down for the answer…

Today's Wordle answer #590, Monday, January 30

So, what is today's Wordle answer for game #590?

Drumroll please — it's CRAVE.

Well, I promised to do better today, and I did... marginally. Though in my defense, I was only one letter away from managing today's Wordle in four, rather than five. In any case, it's better than yesterday's six.

I began today's puzzle with my pick of the best Wordle start words , AUDIT. Usually it's a safe bet, given it contains three vowels and a 'T' — the fifth most common letter in the Wordle dictionary. Today, however, it was an abject disaster, netting a WordleBot luck score of just 7%.

That's because it left a whopping 455 possible answers remaining. Which isn't ideal when you only have six goes to find the answer.

Unsurprisingly, almost all of WordleBot's suggested start words are better today. SLATE leaves 30 answers, CARET 8 and a whole bunch of them — CRANE, CARTE, TRACE and CRATE — would leave just three possibilities.

But I didn't pick any of them, I picked AUDIT like an idiot. So what was I going to next? Bring in four new letters and another vowel, that's what. I played EARNS, which somehow managed to get an even weaker 4% luck score from WordleBot. Huh.

Still, it left only 36 possible answers — a drop of 92% which feels pretty lucky to me.

Next, I needed to move 'E', 'A' and 'R' around, while bringing in two new letters. REACH felt like a decent solution... and it was, turning the 'A' green and giving me a yellow 'C'.

Only two possible answers were left, making it a coin toss between them. Unfortunately, I was careless in my scout of the remaining letters and only saw one: CRAZE.

Playing a 'Z' is always a 'bold' move in Wordle, given it's the fourth least common letter in the game. It was not in use here, either.

I rescanned the remaining letters and spotted the 'V' which had somehow passed me by before. Whoops. I duly typed CRAVE and watched all five letters turn green.

A five and a six for my weekly Wordle columns is hardly brilliant form. Fortunately, Kelly Woo will be back tomorrow to show me how it's done. Until next time, Wordlers.

Yesterday's Wordle answer #589, Sunday, January 29

Reading this in a later time zone? The Wordle answer for game #589 was FISHY.

Ouch, that was a tough one. Alan Martin here, with my first six-turn Wordle since starting writing this column.

In my defense, I don't think any of my moves were especially bad, but hey: you be the judge. The average Wordler completed today's puzzle in under four turns, so I must have done something wrong.

I began with my pick of the best Wordle start words : AUDIT. A bad choice today, as just the 'I' turned yellow and, WordleBot informs me, there were a massive 261 possible answers remaining at this point.

Still, most of WordleBot's usual picks would leave you with a triple-figure selection of possible answers. That said, SAINT would have left 20, TASER 26 and SLICE 29, so there were some gems in there.

Given I needed to move the 'I' and wanted to test more vowels, I opted for PRIME next - a move that WordleBot would give a 21% luck rating. The 'I' stayed yellow, and nothing else was confirmed. Still, there were only 28 words left now, so the tide was (slowly) turning.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

LIONS was my next go, and I finally got the 'I' to turn green. The confirmed presence of an 'S' ensured there were just four possible answers left according to WordleBot*, so surely I should get it soon. Right?

Wrong. I decided to play SICKY, which infuriatingly wasn't in WordleBot's said list of possible answers. Still, I got praised for my "impressive vocabulary," which is at least something, and now there were only two possible answers left with two turns to play.

HISSY was my next guess.

"You had two words to pick from and you chose the wrong one," WordleBot cheerily tells me. "That’s a bummer, but you’ve narrowed it down to one possible solution."

Indeed. After looking at the remaining letters and seeing the 'H' and 'F' still unplayed, I saw one more move. Thankfully, all the letters turned green. I'm extremely glad the Tom's Guide Wordle streak didn't die on my watch.

I'm back tomorrow, and I like to think I'll do better than a six next time. Come back then and find out...

* They were: FISHY, KISSY, HISSY and SISSY, in case you were wondering.

Previous Wordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Wordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Wordle #589: FISHY

Wordle #588: FLIRT

Wordle #587: WORRY

Wordle #586: BEEFY

Wordle #585: MAIZE

Wordle #584: COUNT

Wordle #583: ELUDE

Wordle #582: MATEY

Wordle #581: BLURB

Wordle #580: ALTER

Wordle #579: MUCKY

Wordle #578: CHARD

Wordle #577: ADOPT

Wordle #576: FROCK

Wordle #575: SPIRE

Wordle #574: KOALA

Wordle #573: HUMAN

Wordle #572: LEAPT

Wordle #571: SEDAN

Wordle #570: GRIMY

Wordle tips — how to win at Wordle

The best tip I can give is to use one of the best Wordle start words . I can't stress this enough — it makes a massive difference.

Without one, you'll be scrabbling around in the dark trying (and possibly failing) to find the right five letters (or possibly fewer) out of the 26 possibles. But clever people (not me) have done the math and identified the best start words based on both frequency in English and frequency among Wordle answers. So use them!

Secondly, think about combinations, especially at the start and end. Some options are far more common than others — for instance, SH, ST, CR and CH all feature frequently.

Vowels obviously need consideration too: not all Wordle answers will contain more than one, but plenty do, and some even have three. A good Wordle start word should have used a couple, but if they don't feature you might well want to try another one or two on your next go.

Plus, remember the Y — this sometimes acts as a surrogate vowel, and is easy to forget. It also appears at the end of plenty of words.

Finally, try out possibilities. So long as you don't press 'Enter' you can try possible answers to see how they look on screen. Put in likely letters plus any you know are definitely in the word, then mentally change one to the other available options. This technique has worked for me multiple times, and it's particularly helpful when the word in question is not an obvious one (like FJORD or ISLET).

What else should I know about Wordle?

Wordle officially launched in October 2021, but actually started in June of that year and celebrated its first birthday on June 19, 2022. (You can read my thoughts on the 5 things Wordle needs to improve if it's to keep us playing for its second year.)

However, it only grew in popularity towards the end of the year, then went viral in January as the world woke up to its charms. In fact, it proved so successful that The New York Times bought Wordle for a seven-figure sum in early February and the game is now part of NYT Games.

It's played via the NYT Games website here , and is entirely free. Both the NYT and the game's creator, Josh Wardle, have stated that it will remain free. Some people think that Wordle has got harder since the NYT takeover, but it really hasn't .

Wordle is a simple game in which your challenge is to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Each time you guess, you're told which of your chosen letters are in the target word, and whether they are in the right place.

If a letter is in the correct place, it turns green. If it's in the word but in the wrong place, it turns yellow. And if it's not in the word at all, it turns gray.

There's just one puzzle a day, and everyone completes the same one. It resets at midnight each day. You'll find more information about the game in our What is Wordle? article.

