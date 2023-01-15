Today's Wordle answer and hints — solution #576, Monday, January 16

Today's Wordle answer is right in the four-move average zone that we've come to expect from the game since it became more curated . According to the New York Times' WordleBot tool, Wordle #576 is solved in an average 3.9 steps, regardless of whether you play in easy or hard mode.

If today's Wordle has you scratching your head, we're here to help. At Tom's Guide, we've honed our strategy after playing every Wordle so far and losing only once , so hopefully our advice will be helpful.

Aside from a list of the best Wordle start words , we have plenty of Wordle tips and tricks to share. We have also analyzed every Wordle answer to look for patterns and have some further advice for you there. And if you're new to the game you should also take a look at our What is Wordle? guide.

Each day, we will update this article with tips to help you find today's Wordle answer. And if the hints aren't enough, we'll even give you the solution, in case you're really stuck or just haven't had time to complete today's puzzle. Plus, we are also including an analysis of yesterday's puzzle, #575, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

So be warned: spoilers lie ahead for game #576. Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answer!

Today's Wordle answer #576 — hints to help you solve it

Our first tip is that you should use one of the best Wordle start words for every game you play. But if you want some more specific clues to today's Wordle answer, then here you go:

It contains one of the five vowels.*

It has no repeated letters.

Two of the letters are in the bottom ten least commonly used in Wordle.

* By vowel, we mean A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

Those hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Wordle answer. If not, then you can read on for a bigger clue; or, if you just want to know the answer, then skip down further for that.

Alright then, here's the final hint: Today's Wordle answer is dressed to impress.

OK, it's time to scroll down for the answer…

Today's Wordle answer #576, Monday, January 16

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

So, what is today's Wordle answer for game #576?

Drumroll please — it's FROCK.

Hello Wordlers, hope Monday is treating you well. Today's Wordle is typical of the more curated answers we've seen recently: a well-known word, but one that feels designed to evade the best Wordle start words .

Or it dodged mine, anyway. Playing AUDIT to kick things off revealed precisely no correct letters in either green or yellow. That meant that there were 432 possible answers remaining after this pretty dismal start (which granted me a luck score of just 22% from WordleBot).

While most of the quality start words come up poorly here (SLATE and LEAST both leave 308 possible answers), WordleBot does have a few gems. If you play CRANE or TRACE, you'll be left with six possible solutions, and if you're lucky enough to try CRATE, you'll be down to five.

But I didn't, so faced a dilemma of what to do next. My goal was to bring both the remaining vowels into play to finally get off the mark, so I needed a word with both 'O' and 'E' in. I tried PORES, which WordleBot gives a massive 96% skill rating to.

Unfortunately, it only gives it 32% luck. While it gave me a yellow 'O' and 'R', I was still without any greens. Still, with only 19 words left, I was clearly moving in the right direction (even if playing CRONE would have left only one solution.)

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

GROWL was my next play, neatly swapping the two yellow letters around, and bringing in three unknowns. It was a move you could call half successful, as both yellows turned green, but none of my new letters were correct.

WordleBot says that this took ten answers out of contention, reducing me to a possible nine. That's good and all, but playing CLANG would have left just the one.

Still, that didn't matter, because I got it on the next turn anyway. My eyes were instantly drawn to the fact I had a 'C' and 'K' left over, making both CROCK and FROCK possible. In order not to play a double letter too soon, I went with the latter and was rewarded by it turning green. Lovely.

That was kind of lucky, as there were seven words I hadn't thought of: CROON, CRONY, BRONC, BROOM, VROOM, CROOK and BROOK. Still, you make your own luck in Wordle, and considering the rough start I got, I was very happy to complete today's puzzle in four.

I'll be back tomorrow for one last Wordle, before handing back to Kelly. Hope today's one didn't trip you up, Wordlers.

Yesterday's Wordle answer #575, Sunday, January 15

Reading this in a later time zone? The Wordle answer for game #575 was SPIRE.

Good morning, Wordlers. Alan Martin back with Sunday's Wordle, and while today's answer is not an everyday word, it's still a fair bit easier than I've seen lately, taking the average player 3.5 (easy mode) or 3.6 (hard mode) turns to complete.

I began with my usual pick of the best Wordle start words : AUDIT. I use this because of the three vowels paired with a very useful 'T' - the fifth most common letter in the game.

Today it wasn't the best choice, with just a single letter - the 'I' - turning yellow. That left a hefty 261 possible answers remaining, according to WordleBot.

Loads of WordleBot's favorites would have been better, in other words. SLATE leaves 36 possible answers, while SAINT knocks a further six off that. Better still, STARE leaves just seven words to choose from.

An inauspicious start, but I was about to play the luckiest answer of my Wordle career to date.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

That word was PRIME, a choice designed to introduce 'E' to proceedings, while moving my 'I' along to a new position. But it was way more effective than I was expecting, not only turning both those vowels green, but giving me two yellow letters too: 'P' and 'R'.

WordleBot rates each go out of 100 for skill and luck. That move? 90% skill and 95% luck, as it reduced the 261 possible answers to just one. Wowsers.

I'd like to pretend I instantly saw the one remaining correct answer, but that would be a lie. That said, it didn't take me too long, given both the 'P' and 'R' each had two possible points to occupy.

Given the limited number of five-letter words ending in 'ISE' and 'IPE', I zoned in on SPIRE and continued the Wordle streak for another day.

I hope today's Wordle didn't trip you up. Catch you tomorrow for Monday's Wordle.

Previous Wordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Wordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Wordle #575: SPIRE

Wordle #574: KOALA

Wordle #573: HUMAN

Wordle #572: LEAPT

Wordle #571: SEDAN

Wordle #570: GRIMY

Wordle #569: PIXIE

Wordle #568: OPERA

Wordle #567: LEMON

Wordle #566: BELIE

Wordle #565: SLEEK

Wordle #564: LAYER

Wordle #563: ANTIC

Wordle #562: SKIRT

Wordle #561: WHINE

Wordle #560: MANLY

Wordle #559: MOLAR

Wordle #558: HAVOC

Wordle #557: IMPEL

Wordle #556: CONDO

Wordle tips — how to win at Wordle

The best tip I can give is to use one of the best Wordle start words . I can't stress this enough — it makes a massive difference.

Without one, you'll be scrabbling around in the dark trying (and possibly failing) to find the right five letters (or possibly fewer) out of the 26 possibles. But clever people (not me) have done the math and identified the best start words based on both frequency in English and frequency among Wordle answers. So use them!

Secondly, think about combinations, especially at the start and end. Some options are far more common than others — for instance, SH, ST, CR and CH all feature frequently.

Vowels obviously need consideration too: not all Wordle answers will contain more than one, but plenty do, and some even have three. A good Wordle start word should have used a couple, but if they don't feature you might well want to try another one or two on your next go.

Plus, remember the Y — this sometimes acts as a surrogate vowel, and is easy to forget. It also appears at the end of plenty of words.

Finally, try out possibilities. So long as you don't press 'Enter' you can try possible answers to see how they look on screen. Put in likely letters plus any you know are definitely in the word, then mentally change one to the other available options. This technique has worked for me multiple times, and it's particularly helpful when the word in question is not an obvious one (like FJORD or ISLET).

What else should I know about Wordle?

Wordle officially launched in October 2021, but actually started in June of that year and celebrated its first birthday on June 19, 2022. (You can read my thoughts on the 5 things Wordle needs to improve if it's to keep us playing for its second year.)

However, it only grew in popularity towards the end of the year, then went viral in January as the world woke up to its charms. In fact, it proved so successful that The New York Times bought Wordle for a seven-figure sum in early February and the game is now part of NYT Games.

It's played via the NYT Games website here , and is entirely free. Both the NYT and the game's creator, Josh Wardle, have stated that it will remain free. Some people think that Wordle has got harder since the NYT takeover, but it really hasn't .

Wordle is a simple game in which your challenge is to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Each time you guess, you're told which of your chosen letters are in the target word, and whether they are in the right place.

If a letter is in the correct place, it turns green. If it's in the word but in the wrong place, it turns yellow. And if it's not in the word at all, it turns gray.

There's just one puzzle a day, and everyone completes the same one. It resets at midnight each day. You'll find more information about the game in our What is Wordle? article.

Wordle Alternatives

If you're eager for another game to pass the time while you wait, we've put together a list of the best Wordle alternatives . We also have a page on today's Quordle answers , because it's our favorite, and also today's Heardle answer — because that's great too.

Other Wordle alternatives to try are the ultra-stressful (but very good) Squabble and the soccer-themed, Who Are Ya? . We also like the geography-based Wordle clone Worldle , the Star Wars-themed SWordle and the math-based Mathler .

There are certainly plenty of options once you've finished Wordle for the day!