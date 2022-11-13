Today's Wordle answer and hints — solution #512, Sunday, November 13

Today's Wordle answer is a distinctly tricky beast... assuming you're seeing the same one as us. Recently the game has been showing different puzzles to different people, but assuming you're on the same page as us, WordleBot reports Wordle #512 as having an average score of 4.0 in both easy and hard modes.

If you're struggling with today's Wordle, we're here to help. At Tom's Guide, we've honed our strategy after playing every Wordle so far and losing only once , so hopefully our advice will be helpful.

Aside from a list of the best Wordle start words , we have plenty of Wordle tips and tricks to share. We have also analyzed every Wordle answer to look for patterns and have some further advice for you there. And if you're new to the game you should also take a look at our What is Wordle? guide.

Each day, we will update this article with tips to help you find today's Wordle answer. And if the hints aren't enough, we'll even give you the solution, in case you're really stuck or just haven't had time to complete today's puzzle. Plus, we are also including an analysis of yesterday's puzzle, #511, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

So be warned: spoilers lie ahead for game #512. Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answer!

Today's Wordle answer #512 — hints to help you solve it

Our first tip is that you should use one of the best Wordle start words for every game you play. But if you want some more specific clues to today's Wordle answer, then here you go:

It contains three of the five vowels.*

It has one repeated letter.

All four letters are in the top ten most commonly used in the Wordle dictionary.

* By vowel, we mean A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

Those hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Wordle answer. If not, then you can read on for a bigger clue; or, if you just want to know the answer, then skip down further for that.

Alright then, here's the final hint: Today's Wordle is just plain silly.

OK, it's time to scroll down for the answer…

Today's Wordle answer #512, Sunday, November 13

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

So, what is today's Wordle answer for game #512?

Drumroll please — it's INANE .

Hello Wordlers. Alan Martin back again for Sunday and Monday. I'm very much hoping that tomorrow's Wordle is easier than today's. Although I managed it in three moves (the average is four in both easy and hard modes), I owe it all to my persistent use of one of the best Wordle start words .

As per usual, I played AUDIT. It's a quality starting choice on any day thanks to its trio of vowels and 'T' - which happens to be the fifth most common letter in the Wordle dictionary.

Today it was especially strong, giving me two useful yellows right off the bat. WordleBot says it knocks out all but 67 possibilities, which is a strong start. Not as strong as playing SLATE (30), SLANT (10) or CRANE (2), but a solid opening word all the same.

My next move was even better. With the ambition of moving my yellow 'A' and 'I' to new positions, while introducing new letters I tried PIANO.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

This not only ruled out another vowel ('O' duly turned grey) but my 'A' went green as did the new entry of 'N'.

I'm not going to lie Wordlers, I spent about 20 minutes staring at the puzzle, before the one remaining answer finally jumped out at me.

The process of elimination had told me that there was an 'I' and that it lived in either first or last place. Five-letter words beggining or ending in 'I' are enormously rare. And even moreso when there's an 'AN' in the middle.

Was the word really going to end 'ANI'? I tried IRANI, but Wordle doesn't accept the word as legitimate.

Finally, I realised that the only other possible solution had to involve a double letter. And with that information in place, I realised it could only possibly be INANE.

Phew, that was a toughie, and I suspect it'd have been a lot closer to the wire if I hadn't nailed down the 'AN' so quickly. Hopefully tomorrow's will be more straightforward, and without the scourge of double letters...

Yesterday's Wordle answer #511, Saturday, November 12

Reading this in a later time zone? The Wordle answer for game #511 was VALET.

Sigh, it looks like Wordle is still presenting two different answers to players. Yesterday, I got MEDAL, but many of you had GLYPH. The prevailing theory is that the Wordle game masters changed it last minute in honor of Veteran's Day / Remembrance Day.

For today's puzzle, I went back to my favorite among the best Wordle start words , which is RAISE. I may change it up again next week, but for now, I'm sticking to it because I like trying three vowels at the jump.

RAISE was fairly lucky today, as it eliminated all but 77 solutions. I fared better than those who started with TRAIN (123), TRICE (159) and CRANE (185).

But you were ahead of me if you chose CARET (1), TALES (1), SLANT (5), LEAST (6), SHALT (11) or STARE (33). If I had chosen the start word I used yesterday, SAINT, I would've had just 13 remaining answers. Oh well!

Whenever I don't get a consonant with RAISE, I try to incorporate the other most common consonants into my next guess. Those are 'T,' 'L,' 'N' and 'C.' After some deliberation (and with hard mode hemming me in with the placement of the 'A'), I came up with CAMEL.

Wordlebot says it was a lucky guess that eliminated all but seven possible solutions. I got one consonant and found the right position for the 'E.'

(Image credit: Wordle/NYT)

I had a bit of trouble coming up with ideas for my third guess. I knew the 'L' had to go in the first or middle slot and my instinct was the first. I really wanted to try some of the other common consonants. I actually almost entered LATER only to remember last-second that I had already eliminated the 'R.'

I was so determined to work the 'T' in there that I desperately typed in the 'N' and submitted LATEN. I was shocked it turned out to be a word! I do not know this word and have never used it in my life. Apparently, it means "to grow late." OK, sure!

Anyway, this word-but-not-really did knock out all possible solutions except the right one. Now that I knew the 'L' went in the middle slot, I only needed to peruse the board and do a little mental arranging to come up with VALET.

I don't have a car to park, so it was mostly Mr. Bates from Downton Abbey that came to mind.

Did you match or beat me today? Send me an email letting me know. I may not be able to reply to everyone, but I'll try.

Previous Wordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Wordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Wordle #511: VALET

Wordle #510: MEDAL

Wordle #509: UNITE

Wordle #508: RAINY

Wordle #507: SPELL

Wordle #506: BEGIN

Wordle #505: STALE

Wordle #504: DREAM

Wordle #503: PHOTO

Wordle #502: ALOUD

Wordle #501: INEPT

Wordle #500: PINEY

Wordle #499: APTLY

Wordle #498: WALTZ

Wordle #497: LIBEL

Wordle #496: SNEAK

Wordle #495: CARRY

Wordle #494: FLOUT

Wordle #493: FOGGY

Wordle #492: FAULT

Wordle tips — how to win at Wordle

The best tip I can give is to use one of the best Wordle start words . I can't stress this enough — it makes a massive difference.

Without one, you'll be scrabbling around in the dark trying (and possibly failing) to find the right five letters (or possibly fewer) out of the 26 possibles. But clever people (not me) have done the math and identified the best start words based on both frequency in English and frequency among Wordle answers. So use them!

Secondly, think about combinations, especially at the start and end. Some options are far more common than others — for instance, SH, ST, CR and CH all feature frequently.

Vowels obviously need consideration too: not all Wordle answers will contain more than one, but plenty do, and some even have three. A good Wordle start word should have used a couple, but if they don't feature you might well want to try another one or two on your next go.

Plus, remember the Y — this sometimes acts as a surrogate vowel, and is easy to forget. It also appears at the end of plenty of words.

Finally, try out possibilities. So long as you don't press 'Enter' you can try possible answers to see how they look on screen. Put in likely letters plus any you know are definitely in the word, then mentally change one to the other available options. This technique has worked for me multiple times, and it's particularly helpful when the word in question is not an obvious one (like FJORD or ISLET).

What else should I know about Wordle?

Wordle officially launched in October 2021, but actually started in June of that year and celebrated its first birthday on June 19, 2022. (You can read my thoughts on the 5 things Wordle needs to improve if it's to keep us playing for its second year.)

However, it only grew in popularity towards the end of the year, then went viral in January as the world woke up to its charms. In fact, it proved so successful that The New York Times bought Wordle for a seven-figure sum in early February and the game is now part of NYT Games.

It's played via the NYT Games website here , and is entirely free. Both the NYT and the game's creator, Josh Wardle, have stated that it will remain free. Some people think that Wordle has got harder since the NYT takeover, but it really hasn't .

Wordle is a simple game in which your challenge is to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Each time you guess, you're told which of your chosen letters are in the target word, and whether they are in the right place.

If a letter is in the correct place, it turns green. If it's in the word but in the wrong place, it turns yellow. And if it's not in the word at all, it turns gray.

There's just one puzzle a day, and everyone completes the same one. It resets at midnight each day. You'll find more information about the game in our What is Wordle? article.

Wordle Alternatives

If you're eager for another game to pass the time while you wait, we've put together a list of the best Wordle alternatives . We also have a page on today's Quordle answers , because it's our favorite, and also today's Heardle answer — because that's great too.

Other Wordle alternatives to try are the ultra-stressful (but very good) Squabble and the soccer-themed, Who Are Ya? . We also like the geography-based Wordle clone Worldle , the Star Wars-themed SWordle and the math-based Mathler .

There are certainly plenty of options once you've finished Wordle for the day!

