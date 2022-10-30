Today's Wordle answer and hints — solution #498, Sunday, October 30

Today's Wordle answer almost broke us. According to WordleBot , players solved Wordle #498 in an average of 4.5 moves, which makes my last-gasp success on turn six look a little weak, but there we are.

If you're also struggling with today's Wordle, we're here to help. At Tom's Guide, we've honed our strategy after playing every Wordle so far and losing only once , so hopefully our advice will be helpful.

Aside from a list of the best Wordle start words , we have plenty of Wordle tips and tricks to share. We have also analyzed every Wordle answer to look for patterns and have some further advice for you there. And if you're new to the game you should also take a look at our What is Wordle? guide.

Each day, we will update this article with tips to help you find today's Wordle answer. And if the hints aren't enough, we'll even give you the solution, in case you're really stuck or just haven't had time to complete today's puzzle. Plus, we are also including an analysis of yesterday's puzzle, #497, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

So be warned: spoilers lie ahead for game #498. Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answer!

Today's Wordle answer #498 — hints to help you solve it

Our first tip is that you should use one of the best Wordle start words for every game you play. But if you want some more specific clues to today's Wordle answer, then here you go:

It contains one of the five vowels.*

There are no repeat letters

It contains three of the top six most common Wordle letters, but also two of the bottom six.

* By vowel, we mean A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

Those hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Wordle answer. If not, then you can read on for a bigger clue; or, if you just want to know the answer, then skip down further for that.

Alright then, here's the final hint: Today's Wordle will lead you on a merry dance .

OK, it's time to scroll down for the answer…

Today's Wordle answer #498, Sunday, October 30

So, what is today's Wordle answer for game #498?

Drumroll please — it's WALTZ .

Ouch, another toughy for today's Wordle, making it a while since Team Tom's Guide has got home in under five moves.

Alan Martin back again today, and I only just completed today's puzzle, completing it in six moves. Phew.

WordleBot thinks I made a meal of it, frankly, with the average player completing the puzzle in 4.5 turns. So a bad day at the office, even if I do play in so-called Hard Mode (keeping fixed letters in place and working around them.)

It started reasonably well, with my usual pick of the best Wordle start words helpfully producing two yellow letters: 'A' and 'T'.

But while that sounds good, WordleBot notes that it still leaves a whole mountain of possible words available: 218 to be exact. CRATE, meanwhile, would have taken it down to 38 options, while SLATE would have narrowed things down to just three, guaranteeing a swift victory.

But there's no point dwelling on what might have been: I was where I was, so I decided to press on with a word that introduced three new letters and tried my correct two in new positions. GRATE was my play, and it was moderately successful, turning the 'T' green and ruling out another position for the 'A'.

This was, as WordleBot put it, a "wonderful choice" leaving me with just 28 words remaining. Unfortunately, it all went a bit wrong after that.

I correctly reasoned that if the 'A' had to be in positions #2 or #5, then the former was considerably more likely than the latter. So PANTS seemed a good choice. Bullseye, another green, with six possible words remaining.

But the next two goes were spent filling in the remaining spots, and I just kept getting greys - something that I could have avoided by picking SPINY, which would only have left one possibility.

I first opted for FACTO to get another vowel in the mix on the offchance. This, I can agree in the cold light of day, was just plain stupid. The 'O' was unlikely to sit in positions #1 or #3 given the greens I already had, so what was I thinking?

Usually when I'm drawing a blank like this, it's down to a pesky double letter, so I tried BATTY - a somewhat archaic Britishism meaning mad or eccentric. No dice.

Fortunately, WordleBot says this left only one choice. It's one that took me an absolute age to figure out, but I got there in the end, typing WALTZ and winning the game at the last gasp.

Not my finest Wordling hour, I think we can all agree. Though in my defence, W and Z - the two letters I didn't try until I had no choice - are pretty unlikely to appear in the Wordle dictionary. They're the fourth and sixth most uncommon letters respectively.

I'll do better tomorrow Wordlers - that's an Alan Guarantee.

Yesterday's Wordle answer #497, Saturday, October 29

Reading this in a later time zone? The Wordle answer for game #496 was LIBEL.

Hi there, Henry T. Casey, back again, for my fifth and final Wordle column of the week. As for my clue? Libel is written defamation.

Today's Wordle is tricky because it's a word many probably don't understand well, or at least know. To start, I paused for a moment and thought "what would someone smart use?" And using WordleBot all week for this column must have seeped into my brain, as I used 'LEAST,' a WordleBot fave. It's not in our best Wordle start words , though.

'LEAST' was lucky, giving me a green 'L' and a yellow 'E. WordleBot told me 'LEAST' is its "favorite opening word of them all (in hard mode)," and rated it 99, before saying there were 25 possible answers remaining. 'DEALT' would have 122 words left, 'PLANT' would have 333 and 'LEAPT' would have 42.

Confused with an L at the start, and knowing I couldn't follow it with an 'E' (though one was there), I paused for longer than I did the rest of the game. I then went with 'LONER' because it was the first word with an E after the 2nd letter slot that came to me. WordleBot said "Great choice" (rating it 91), and noted I had 5 words left.

(Image credit: Wordle)

Then, since I could practically see the 'I' in the second box, I thought of words words beginning with 'LI' that had an E at the 4th spot. 'LIMEY' was the first to pop up. WordleBot rates that a 64 and said it "wasn't [its] favorite." 3 words remained. Then, I went with 'LIKED' which WordleBot gave me a 0 for (I'm guessing because of the past tense?).

Then, 'LIBEL' just hit me, and I closed out the week in running this column.

Tomorrow, Alan picks up the baton for a couple of days before Kelly returns on Tuesday to keep things going. Hope your record is also still standing, Wordlers.

Did you have to cheat to figure out today's Wordle? Let me know how you fared today in an email . I may not be able to get back to everybody, but I'll try!

Previous Wordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Wordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Wordle tips — how to win at Wordle

The best tip I can give is to use one of the best Wordle start words . I can't stress this enough — it makes a massive difference.

Without one, you'll be scrabbling around in the dark trying (and possibly failing) to find the right five letters (or possibly fewer) out of the 26 possibles. But clever people (not me) have done the math and identified the best start words based on both frequency in English and frequency among Wordle answers. So use them!

Secondly, think about combinations, especially at the start and end. Some options are far more common than others — for instance, SH, ST, CR and CH all feature frequently.

Vowels obviously need consideration too: not all Wordle answers will contain more than one, but plenty do, and some even have three. A good Wordle start word should have used a couple, but if they don't feature you might well want to try another one or two on your next go.

Plus, remember the Y — this sometimes acts as a surrogate vowel, and is easy to forget. It also appears at the end of plenty of words.

Finally, try out possibilities. So long as you don't press 'Enter' you can try possible answers to see how they look on screen. Put in likely letters plus any you know are definitely in the word, then mentally change one to the other available options. This technique has worked for me multiple times, and it's particularly helpful when the word in question is not an obvious one (like FJORD or ISLET).

What else should I know about Wordle?

Wordle officially launched in October 2021, but actually started in June of that year and celebrated its first birthday on June 19, 2022. (You can read my thoughts on the 5 things Wordle needs to improve if it's to keep us playing for its second year.)

However, it only grew in popularity towards the end of the year, then went viral in January as the world woke up to its charms. In fact, it proved so successful that The New York Times bought Wordle for a seven-figure sum in early February and the game is now part of NYT Games.

It's played via the NYT Games website here , and is entirely free. Both the NYT and the game's creator, Josh Wardle, have stated that it will remain free. Some people think that Wordle has got harder since the NYT takeover, but it really hasn't .

Wordle is a simple game in which your challenge is to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Each time you guess, you're told which of your chosen letters are in the target word, and whether they are in the right place.

If a letter is in the correct place, it turns green. If it's in the word but in the wrong place, it turns yellow. And if it's not in the word at all, it turns gray.

There's just one puzzle a day, and everyone completes the same one. It resets at midnight each day. You'll find more information about the game in our What is Wordle? article.

