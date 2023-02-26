Today's Wordle hints and answer — solution #623, Saturday, March 4

Today's Wordle answer won't break many streaks. According to the New York Times' WordleBot tool, solving Wordle #623 takes players an average of 3.3 steps to solve in both easy and hard modes.

Each day, we will update this article with Wordle hints and tips to help you find today's answer. And if the hints aren't enough, we'll even give you the answer, in case you're really stuck or just haven't had time to complete today's puzzle. Plus, we are also including an analysis of yesterday's puzzle, #622, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

So be warned: spoilers lie ahead for game #623. Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answer!

Today's Wordle answer #623 — hints to help you solve it

Our first tip is that you should use one of the best Wordle start words for every game you play. But if you want some more specific clues to today's Wordle answer, then here you go:

It contains one of the five vowels.*

It has no repeated letters.

Four of the letters are in the top 10 most frequently used in the game.

* By vowel, we mean A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

Those hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Wordle answer. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then skip down further for that.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: The Wordle answer is in vogue.

What does today's Wordle start with?

The answer to Wordle #623 starts with T, so combined with the hints above you should now have all the clues you need to get the answer and not break a Wordle streak.

OK, it's now time to scroll down for the answer…

Today's Wordle answer #623, Saturday, March 4

So, what is today's Wordle answer for game #623?

Drumroll please — it's TREND.

After a run of some unusually difficult games, the week winds down with an easier Wordle answer. I finally returned to scoring a 3/6, after a long spell of fours and fives.

As usual, I began with RAISE, my favorite among the best Wordle start words . Alas, it was extraordinarily unlucky today, leaving behind 139 possible solutions.

Most of the top start words fared much, much better, including CRANE (1), TRAIN (2), SAINT (4), LEANT (5) and SLANT (10). You were down in the hole with me if you went with SCALE (387), CORAL (224) or CLOSE (425).

For my second guess, I wanted to find another vowel and more consonants. As I've said before, the most common ones are 'T,' 'L,' 'N' and 'C,' so I wanted to incorporate at least two into the word. After some thought, I decided to try TENOR.

And bingo, it was an excellent choice as it eliminated all but the right answer!

Still, I was a bit short of truly fortunate/smart, since most players in my position picked the correct solution in this round. I wish I had gotten in on the TREND.

Still, I'll take a 3/6 any day. And happy to start off my weekend with a low score. Alan will be Wordling with you for the next two days, and I'll be back on Tuesday.

Yesterday's Wordle answer #622, Friday, March 3

Reading this in a later time zone? The Wordle answer for game #622 was SQUAT.

While I fared better in today's Wordle answer, it still took me an above-average number of steps to complete. I ended with a score of 4/6.

As usual, I began with RAISE, my favorite among the best Wordle start words . Like yesterday, it was middling in terms of luck, leaving behind 53 possible solutions.

Many popular start words were much luckier, including SLANT (2), CLEAT (2), LEAST (3), STALE (5) and SAINT (7). Like me, you were behind if you went with TRICE (134), LANCE (154), CRANE (187) or CLONE (369).

For my second guess, I wanted to place the 'A' and find consonants. The most common ones, besides 'R' and 'S,' are 'T,' 'L,' 'N' and 'C.' I decided to incorporate three of them by entering SCANT.

It was a fortuitous choice, as Wordlebot says all but two possible solutions were eliminated. Most players in my position chose STAMP, followed by SHOAL and STACK.

Though I didn't know it, I basically had a 50/50 shot of getting the answer in the next round. Well, luck was not on my side. Though both options came to mind, I picked the wrong one: SPLAT. I was swayed by the commonness of the 'L.'

The actual answer was SQUAT. It seems more players smartly went with that, so I commend all the 3/6 scores out there.

Did you beat, match or lag behind me in today's Wordle? Email me with your results!

Previous Wordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Wordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Wordle #622: SQUAT

Wordle #621: ABOVE

Wordle #620: MOOSE

Wordle #619: POLKA

Wordle #618: WORSE

Wordle #617: SYRUP

Wordle #616: FIFTY

Wordle #615: ARBOR

Wordle #614: VAGUE

Wordle #613: RIPER

Wordle #612: RUDDY

Wordle #610: SWEAT

Wordle #610: KIOSK

Wordle #609: AVAIL

Wordle #608: CACHE

Wordle #607: MAGIC

Wordle #606: SALSA

Wordle #605: SOUND

Wordle #604: USAGE

Wordle #603: GIANT

Wordle tips — how to win at Wordle

The best tip I can give is to use one of the best Wordle start words . I can't stress this enough — it makes a massive difference.

Without one, you'll be scrabbling around in the dark trying (and possibly failing) to find the right five letters (or possibly fewer) out of the 26 possibles. But clever people (not me) have done the math and identified the best start words based on both frequency in English and frequency among Wordle answers. So use them!

Secondly, think about combinations, especially at the start and end. Some options are far more common than others — for instance, SH, ST, CR and CH all feature frequently.

Vowels obviously need consideration too: not all Wordle answers will contain more than one, but plenty do, and some even have three. A good Wordle start word should have used a couple, but if they don't feature you might well want to try another one or two on your next go. Plus, remember the Y — this sometimes acts as a surrogate vowel, and is easy to forget. It also appears at the end of plenty of words.

Finally, try out possibilities. So long as you don't press 'Enter' you can try possible answers to see how they look on screen. Put in likely letters plus any you know are definitely in the word, then mentally change one to the other available options. This technique has worked for me multiple times, and it's particularly helpful when the word in question is not an obvious one (like FJORD or ISLET).

But if you're still struggling with Wordle, check out how Tom's Guide's Wordle experts have honed their strategy after playing every Wordle so far and losing only once .

We also have plenty of Wordle tips and tricks to share, like how we've analyzed every Wordle answer to look for patterns and have some further advice for you there. And if you're new to the game you should also take a look at our What is Wordle? guide.

What else should I know about Wordle?

Wordle officially launched in October 2021, but actually started in June of that year and celebrated its first birthday on June 19, 2022. (You can read my thoughts on the 5 things Wordle needs to improve if it's to keep us playing for its second year.)

However, it only grew in popularity towards the end of the year, then went viral in January as the world woke up to its charms. In fact, it proved so successful that The New York Times bought Wordle for a seven-figure sum in early February and the game is now part of NYT Games.

It's played via the NYT Games website here , and is entirely free. Both the NYT and the game's creator, Josh Wardle, have stated that it will remain free. Some people think that Wordle has got harder since the NYT takeover, but it really hasn't .

Wordle is a simple game in which your challenge is to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Each time you guess, you're told which of your chosen letters are in the target word, and whether they are in the right place.

If a letter is in the correct place, it turns green. If it's in the word but in the wrong place, it turns yellow. And if it's not in the word at all, it turns gray.

There's just one puzzle a day, and everyone completes the same one. It resets at midnight each day. You'll find more information about the game in our What is Wordle? article.

