Today's Wordle hints and answer — solution #604, Monday, February 13

Today's Wordle answer isn't the most taxing we've seen in a while, and most players should get through it without breaking a sweat. According to the New York Times' WordleBot tool, Wordle #603 requires an average 3.6 steps to solve in easy mode and 3.4 steps in hard mode. For the second day running, I managed it in three turns.

Each day, we will update this article with Wordle hints and tips to help you find today's answer. And if the hints aren't enough, we'll even give you the answer, in case you're really stuck or just haven't had time to complete today's puzzle. Plus, we are also including an analysis of yesterday's puzzle, #603, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

So be warned: spoilers lie ahead for game #604. Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answer!

Today's Wordle answer #604 — hints to help you solve it

Our first tip is that you should use one of the best Wordle start words for every game you play. But if you want some more specific clues to today's Wordle answer, then here you go:

It contains three of the five vowels.*

It has no repeated letters.

Three of the letters are in the eight most common in all of Wordle.

* By vowel, we mean A, E, I, O, U. There are other letters that are sometimes considered to be vowels, depending on how they are used.

Those hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Wordle answer. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then skip down further for that.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: Today's Wordle answer will have you utilizing your full vocabulary.

What does today's Wordle start with?

The answer to Wordle #604 starts with U, so combined with the hints above you should now have all the clues you need to get the answer and not break a Wordle streak.

OK, it's now time to scroll down for the answer…

Today's Wordle answer #604, Monday, February 13

So, what is today's Wordle answer for game #604?

Drumroll please — it's USAGE.

Morning Wordlers. Another easy-ish Wordle today, right in the 3-4 turn average according to WordleBot. I managed in in three for the second day running, but much of that was down to my choice of the best Wordle start words .

As per usual for me, that was AUDIT - a great word because it gives you three vowels and a 'T' right off the bat. In this instance, both the 'A' and 'U' turned yellow, eliminating all but 31 words according to WordleBot.

There were better options available, though. LEAST would have left 15 possible answers, while SLATE would have left six. GRATE would have left only five.

Fortunately, my next move was more decisive, eliminating all but one answer, according to WordleBot.

In a bid to move the 'A' and 'U' along a little, while bringing in 'E' just in case, I typed in CAUSE. This gave me three yellows and one green, meaning I knew the word ended with 'E' and contained an 'A', and 'S' and a 'U'.

"Terrific choice," WordleBot praised. "CAUSE would have been one of my top picks." Always nice to hear I'm in sync with the 'Bot.

But just because there's only one answer left doesn't mean it's necessarily an obvious one, and I spent rather a long time staring at the board in confusion.

Eventually, I realised that the 'U' must be at the start (given the lack of words ending UE), and at that point USAGE jumped off the page. All the letters turned green, and for the second day running, I'd managed the puzzle in three.

Hope you did just as well today, Wordlers. Kelly Woo will be your puzzle sherpa again tomorrow, but I'll be back on Sunday to try and keep the good form going.

Yesterday's Wordle answer #603, Sunday, February 12

Reading this in a later time zone? The Wordle answer for game #603 was GIANT.

Hello Wordlers. Alan Martin back with another Sunday Wordle, and I'm pleased to say that today's puzzle shouldn't trip many players up, as long as they pick one of the best Wordle start words .

My pick, as always, was AUDIT. I like it, because it contains three vowels and throws in a 'T' - the fifth most common letter in the Wordle alphabet, and one that turned green today. 'A' and 'I', meanwhile, turned yellow.

That's enough to earn a 94% luck score from WordleBot. Not just for the obvious reasons, but because it leaves just seven possible solutions. That beats most of its own suggested start words, though SLANT would have left only five and SAINT just one.

The difference between those answers is pretty fine, though, and I was very happy with the start I made.

At this point, I'd usually try and bring in another vowel, but with two already in the word and only two outstanding letters, I decided it wasn't really necessary this time around. So instead I played PAINT; a move that gave me a green 'N' and left the other two letters yellow. And, according to WordleBot, it only left one word on the table.

Despite this, WordleBot was pretty stingy in its praise. "Although PAINT left only one possible solution, some of this was luck," it chided. "If the solution had been SAINT, there still would have been three words to choose from."

Ahh, but it wasn't, was it WordleBot? So shut up.

As it was, there was only one word left: GIANT. I played it, and all the letters turned green for a three-move win.

Hope today's Wordle treated you just as well. I'll be back tomorrow with Monday's puzzle. Until then, Wordlers.

Previous Wordle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Wordle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

Wordle #603: GIANT

Wordle #602: DEBUG

Wordle #601: HEADY

Wordle #600: STAGE

Wordle #599: FLAIL

Wordle #598: APPLE

Wordle #597: NINTH

Wordle #596: DANCE

Wordle #595: UNLIT

Wordle #594: TASTY

Wordle #593: SHIRK

Wordle #592: SCOLD

Wordle #591: CROSS

Wordle #590: CRAVE

Wordle #589: FISHY

Wordle #588: FLIRT

Wordle #587: WORRY

Wordle #586: BEEFY

Wordle #585: MAIZE

Wordle #584: COUNT

Wordle tips — how to win at Wordle

The best tip I can give is to use one of the best Wordle start words . I can't stress this enough — it makes a massive difference.

Without one, you'll be scrabbling around in the dark trying (and possibly failing) to find the right five letters (or possibly fewer) out of the 26 possibles. But clever people (not me) have done the math and identified the best start words based on both frequency in English and frequency among Wordle answers. So use them!

Secondly, think about combinations, especially at the start and end. Some options are far more common than others — for instance, SH, ST, CR and CH all feature frequently.

Vowels obviously need consideration too: not all Wordle answers will contain more than one, but plenty do, and some even have three. A good Wordle start word should have used a couple, but if they don't feature you might well want to try another one or two on your next go. Plus, remember the Y — this sometimes acts as a surrogate vowel, and is easy to forget. It also appears at the end of plenty of words.

Finally, try out possibilities. So long as you don't press 'Enter' you can try possible answers to see how they look on screen. Put in likely letters plus any you know are definitely in the word, then mentally change one to the other available options. This technique has worked for me multiple times, and it's particularly helpful when the word in question is not an obvious one (like FJORD or ISLET).

But if you're still struggling with Wordle, check out how Tom's Guide's Wordle experts have honed their strategy after playing every Wordle so far and losing only once .

We also have plenty of Wordle tips and tricks to share, like how we've analyzed every Wordle answer to look for patterns and have some further advice for you there. And if you're new to the game you should also take a look at our What is Wordle? guide.

What else should I know about Wordle?

Wordle officially launched in October 2021, but actually started in June of that year and celebrated its first birthday on June 19, 2022. (You can read my thoughts on the 5 things Wordle needs to improve if it's to keep us playing for its second year.)

However, it only grew in popularity towards the end of the year, then went viral in January as the world woke up to its charms. In fact, it proved so successful that The New York Times bought Wordle for a seven-figure sum in early February and the game is now part of NYT Games.

It's played via the NYT Games website here , and is entirely free. Both the NYT and the game's creator, Josh Wardle, have stated that it will remain free. Some people think that Wordle has got harder since the NYT takeover, but it really hasn't .

Wordle is a simple game in which your challenge is to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Each time you guess, you're told which of your chosen letters are in the target word, and whether they are in the right place.

If a letter is in the correct place, it turns green. If it's in the word but in the wrong place, it turns yellow. And if it's not in the word at all, it turns gray.

There's just one puzzle a day, and everyone completes the same one. It resets at midnight each day. You'll find more information about the game in our What is Wordle? article.

