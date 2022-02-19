ASHLAND, KY. — The Paramount Arts Center will premier their new stand-up comedy series, “The Comedy Zone,” tonight with national touring comedian Shaun Jones. “Jones has traveled the world entertaining crowds, using many of his personal life experiences to get a good laugh, the PAC said in a news release. “Like an accomplished chef, Shaun’s comedy combines a cup of truth, a tablespoon of originality and a double twist of humor. When Shaun takes the stage, he mixes his talents before the audience, bakes his show just right and serves up a unique dish to satisfy everyone’s laughter appetite.”
