If the 2000s are an age of prestige television, the 1990s were the age of peak romantic comedies. Actresses like Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Reese Witherspoon created an art form out of the genre, and delivered some of the most iconic films of the decade. When we started creating a list of the best romantic comedies available on Netflix for your Valentine’s Day viewing pleasure, we noticed that some of our 1990s faves like Runaway Bride and As Good As It Gets were available on the platform and would be the perfect thing to watch to get you in the mood for love. Break out your Steve Madden platforms and your super low rise jeans and settle in with your Pepsi One and Snackwells, ’cause it’s the ’90s, baby.

