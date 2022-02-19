ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By skaman
kentonbee.com
 3 days ago

Fri. 18-sun.20 Tony Roberts — Nonstop, energy-charged joke ride, Roberts tackles everything from...

www.kentonbee.com

Cosmopolitan

The Romantic Comedies Sure to Make Sparks Fly in 2022

This is going to be a great year for meet-cutes, grand romantic gestures, and running through the airport... I can feel it! The romantic comedy is back in a major way—and I'm talking comedy too. This isn't just about sexual tension and falling in love... I want quirk, silly obstacles with low stakes, and awkward situations! No disrespect to the yuletide efforts of Hallmark and Lifetime, but there are actual big-screen rom-coms coming in 2022 with your favorite stars and hilarious plots that tumble towards a big swoon-y happy ending.
State
Mississippi State
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Regretted Passing on This Romantic-Comedy

Longtime movie star Burt Reynolds certainly reached icon status during his prolific Hollywood career. The Oscar-nominated actor became a sort of embodiment of masculinity during the 1970s, earning Reynolds sex-symbol status for a few decades. The longtime actor made his name in a variety of classic films that have changed the landscape of film, even to this day. Some of these films include Smokey and the Bandit; the Cannon Ball Run films; Deliverance and many, many more.
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
Upworthy

Dad convinced his 3-year-old that Disney characters called her and her reaction is priceless

Few things in this life are more universally delightful than having a conversation with a 3-year-old. You never know what they're going to say, what they say is usually hilarious and even if what they say is nothing special, the way they say it is too-freaking-cute. I can't count the number of times I wished I'd had a camera on my kids at all times when they were tiny so I could capture the near-constant daily adorableness.
Washington Post

Ivan Reitman was the master of the buddy comedy

Ivan Reitman didn’t make any potato chip commercials. But during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, I found myself thinking about the “Ghostbusters” director, who died Saturday at 75, after seeing the commercial with Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen sharing a bag of Lay’s and mock-reminiscing about their bromance.
Nevada Appeal

Proscenium Players perform comedy this weekend in Carson City

Proscenium Players, Inc., is performing the comedy “Four Weddings and an Elvis,” Friday through Sunday at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.breweryarts.org. The story centers around Sandy, the flaky...
Detroit News

'Marry Me' review: Leave this romantic comedy at the altar

There's little magic in this by-the-book romantic comedy, which stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson as an unlikely match in more ways than one. Following her quickie 2004 Vegas marriage (which was annulled just as quickly), Britney Spears used to make a joke to her audiences in concert. "There are a lot of cute guys in this audience," she would say. "I might marry one of you!"
Decider.com

The Best Romantic Comedies On Netflix

If the 2000s are an age of prestige television, the 1990s were the age of peak romantic comedies. Actresses like Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Reese Witherspoon created an art form out of the genre, and delivered some of the most iconic films of the decade. When we started creating a list of the best romantic comedies available on Netflix for your Valentine’s Day viewing pleasure, we noticed that some of our 1990s faves like Runaway Bride and As Good As It Gets were available on the platform and would be the perfect thing to watch to get you in the mood for love. Break out your Steve Madden platforms and your super low rise jeans and settle in with your Pepsi One and Snackwells, ’cause it’s the ’90s, baby.
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: Comedy specials are TED Talks now

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here. Tens of thousands of NYCHA tenants owe the city a record $364 million in back rent, and while officials so far insist they won't evict people, it's unclear what the future holds for both tenants struggling to make ends meet and a public housing authority that has $40 billion worth of repairs to make.
Ironton Tribune

Paramount to kick off comedy series

ASHLAND, KY. — The Paramount Arts Center will premier their new stand-up comedy series, “The Comedy Zone,” tonight with national touring comedian Shaun Jones. “Jones has traveled the world entertaining crowds, using many of his personal life experiences to get a good laugh, the PAC said in a news release. “Like an accomplished chef, Shaun’s comedy combines a cup of truth, a tablespoon of originality and a double twist of humor. When Shaun takes the stage, he mixes his talents before the audience, bakes his show just right and serves up a unique dish to satisfy everyone’s laughter appetite.”
NME

Montaigne to star in musical comedy ‘Time To Buy’

Montaigne has been announced to lead a new musical comedy titled Time To Buy, helmed by the SBS as a spin-off to its political satire program The Feed. It marks the Sydney-native pop artist’s first starring role as an actress, though she has a history with the SBS by way of her stint representing Australia at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Playing the role of Erin, she stars alongside Vic Zerbst (playing Jo) as they embark on the hunt to buy their first property together.
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: ‘Seattle is a good comedy town,’ says comedy icon Paul Reiser

Comedy Central calls him one of the 100 greatest comedians of all time. He calls Seattle a “good comedy town” where “audiences are open and smart – and show up.”. That’s only part of what veteran actor, standup comic, and writer Paul Reiser told The Dori Monson Show when he came on to talk about his one-night Friday performance at The Neptune Theatre.
