There’s One Born Every Minute

Some of the world’s biggest websites could crash due to an upcoming browser update to Chrome, Edge and Firefox, web developers have warned.Billions of web users could be impacted by the update – Chrome, Edge and Firefox have around 4 billion users combined – as the three browsers move to version number ‘100’.It is the first time the browsers have used a three-digit version number, which many leading websites are reportedly unprepared for.Yahoo, HBO Go and T-Mobile are among the sites that may not be able to process Chrome, Edge and Firefox 100, as outdated code means they will only...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO