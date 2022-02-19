ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

New retail clothing store coming to Thomasville

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

THOMASVILLE — A national clothing store chain that markets itself as selling brand-name clothing at large discounts soon will be coming to Thomasville.

Label Shopper announced this week that it will open Feb. 25 in the Southgate Plaza Shopping Center at 1033 Randolph St.

The store will have clothing for men and women, and this particular store will be one of the few in the chain to carry children’s clothes.

In North Carolina, the New York-based company also has locations in Elkin and Mocksville, according to the company’s website.

The chain was founded by Peter Elitzer, who founded Peter Harris Clothes in 1970 in Latham, New York, specializing in searching the market for off-price buys of popular brand-name clothes. The company has since expanded to include more than 75 stores throughout the Northeast and Midwest, according to a company press release.

“We are so thrilled to be coming into the Thomasville community,” said Elitzer, who continues to serve as the company’s president. “We are constantly on the search for the most popular designer brands, negotiating with sellers to get the best possible price, and then extending that to our customers. I think the people here will really love the value we provide.”

