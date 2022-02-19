ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Win A Copy of Keto Meal Prep

By LC Staff
leitesculinaria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Keto Meal Prep by FlavCity: 125+ Low Carb Recipes That Actually Taste Good by Bobby and Dessi Parrish (Mango, 2019)....

leitesculinaria.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Firecracker Shrimp Recipe

Shrimp is one of the most popular types of seafood out there because it's relatively affordable, fresh, and tasty. When it comes to making it, there are dozens of ways, but this recipe for easy firecracker shrimp has a special spot in our hearts. As the title suggests, this recipe is really easy to make, and it takes just 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook. This means it would be great to make for a weeknight dinner or a quick appetizer. The wonderful sauce has sweet and spicy flavor that will knock your socks off.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#Arv#Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Well+Good

Why You Should Never Use Cooking Spray On Nonstick Pans

Considering how much scrubbing dishes clean can really suck, it definitely makes sense to want to spray down your cooking pans before firing up the stove so nothing sticks. (And muffin tins—the absolute worst to wash IMHO.) Now there is definitely a time and place for cooking spray, but according to Kierin Baldwin, chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, there is one major mistake home cooks often make with it: using it on nonstick cookware.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Dolly Parton’s New Cake Mix Line Sold Out in 15 Minutes (And After Baking the Banana Pudding Cake, We See Why)

We’re not buying that Dolly Parton only works nine to five. The country singer churns out hit songs, acts, owns a theme park and water park, as well as a resort and cabins in the Smoky Mountains, runs Imagination Library (a foundation that provides 1 million books to kids a year), and finds time to casually co-write a book with James Patterson. And she’s kicking off 2022 with a whole new foray: a line of cake mixes and frostings based on her favorite Southern desserts. It’s part of a collaboration with Duncan Hines, and the initial demand was so high the site sold out of its inventory within 15 minutes of launching. (Don’t worry—you can sign up to receive alerts when they’re back in stock on the brand’s website, and the line is headed to grocery stores everywhere this March.)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ETOnline.com

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Presidents' Day 2022

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. But in honor of Presidents' Day weekend, the brand is offering even bigger savings on top products -- with major markdowns on items that span all across the categories of home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Kitchn

I Tried Giada’s Secret-Ingredient Alfredo Sauce (and Honestly, I Can’t Stop Eating It)

When I think of Giada, I immediately think of her enthusiastic pronunciation of Italian recipes. I can just hear her singing the praises of how good her fettuccine Alfredo is. But when I first looked at her recipe, I wasn’t so sure. I balked at how much heavy cream (2 1/2 cups) and butter (12 tablespoons) was used. Sure, the recipe is meant to serve a crowd, but I wondered if that much dairy was really necessary.
RECIPES
Mashed

Doritos' New Dip Is Perfect For Party Appetizers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Doritos is one of the most popular chip brands out there, with classic flavors like Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese as well as more unique offerings like Organic White Cheddar, Salsa Verde, and Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch (via Doritos). Doritos fans have taken to Reddit to share their favorite Doritos and dip concoctions — one person recommends adorning Cool Ranch Doritos with sour cream, while another proclaims that "Doritos' + cream cheese + sweet chilli sauce = heaven." Still a third goes with a classic: "Nacho Cheese Doritos + Salsa." Doritos also has its own line of dips including various salsas, a nacho cheese dip, and even a refreshing sour cream and chives option. However, they're only available in the UK and Australia — US consumers can get them on Amazon, but have to shell out nearly $15 for one jar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Pulled Pork and Poblano Bake

Stuffed peppers are easy to throw together and immensely satisfying, especially when you start with store-bought pulled pork. In this hearty dinner, roasted poblano peppers are stuffed with smoky pork, kidney beans, melty cheese, and charred corn. Find smoked pulled pork (without the sauce) at your favorite BBQ joint or near the bacon at the grocery store. For a vegetarian option, swap the pork with tofu. Simply drained a block of extra-firm tofu and pat it dry, then shred with a box grater right into the filling mixture.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

What to Do With Lemons

There are a lot of ways you might end up with a lot of lemons and maybe you didn't have a specific use in mind for them. Obviously, you can make lemonade, which is always refreshing and delicious. But there are plenty of other ways to put your surplus of lemons to good use. We'll talk about some savory dishes, sweet desserts ad baked treats, lemonades and cocktails, as well as how to preserve lemons, along with a few non-culinary uses for this fragrant citrus fruit.
FOOD & DRINKS
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
Hypebae

Your Guide to Angel Numbers and What They Mean

With February 22 fast approaching, it’s a good time to brush up on the meaning of angel numbers. You might have googled the term if you’ve found yourself glancing at your phone and seeing the time 11:11, 5:55 or 8:08. You’re not alone, as many Instagram girlies are sporting 777 necklaces for luck and the social media queen herself Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child on 2/2/22.
RELIGION
The Kitchn

Buttered Noodles

Being in a cross-cultural marriage has allowed me and my husband to open each other’s minds and palates to strange and exotic foods. For me, that’s buttered noodles. I grew up eating strong-flavored dishes, like stir-fries and curries, so I didn’t get it when he waxed nostalgic about plain noodles seasoned with nothing but butter and Parmesan cheese (although, let’s be real, it was the ‘80s so it was probably margarine). “Sometimes they were served with peas on the side, also buttered,” he said.
RECIPES
theeverygirl.com

15 Easy Meal-Prep Breakfast Recipes for When You’re on the Go

I’m a big proponent of anything and everything that makes the start of my day a little easier. Who’s with me? I have my morning routine down to a science, and I always have my breakfast prepped for busy days throughout the week. As someone who absolutely cherishes the first meal of the day and would get seriously cranky without it, easy meal-prep breakfast recipes are essential for me.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy