Halo Infinite players have a shot at earning some free skins this weekend, but not everybody is happy about those skins. Some Halo 5 players have taken issue with them based on some similarities between these new skins and ones given out in Halo 5 as rewards for reaching Rank 152. The skins aren't identical, but they're close enough to have raised the eyebrows of players who grinded for their Halo 5 bragging rights.

