Oklahoma State

Rape Suspect Stabbed By Teenage Victim, Police Say

By News On 6
 3 days ago
An Oklahoma man is in jail, accused of raping a teenage girl who was walking home from school.

The girl was disoriented after using a vape pen at school and walked home, according to officers.

Chadwick Harris offered her a ride home, but instead of taking her home, he raped her inside his car, police said.

Investigators said Harris dropped the girl off at her house and followed her inside, where they said she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

Harris later showed up at a hospital with a stab wound, and police arrested him.

OHP: 1 Person Killed In Crash In Osage County

One person is dead on Monday morning after a crash in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 4:21 a.m. along County Road 4070, northwest of Pawhuska, in Osage County. OHP troopers say 22-year-old Alissa Hamilton - Youngbrid was traveling westbound along County...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Man Charged With Tulsa Murder Arrested In Texas

An arrest has been made in a deadly December shooting says Tulsa Police. 31-year-old Courtney Mikial Thomas was arrested in North Texas on Friday and is suspected of shooting and killing Jennifer Hernandez near Pine and Peoria on December 15. Police say Hernandez crashed her SUV into a light pole after she was shot in the chest and died at the scene.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

