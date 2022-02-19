Rape Suspect Stabbed By Teenage Victim, Police Say

An Oklahoma man is in jail, accused of raping a teenage girl who was walking home from school.

The girl was disoriented after using a vape pen at school and walked home, according to officers.

Chadwick Harris offered her a ride home, but instead of taking her home, he raped her inside his car, police said.

Investigators said Harris dropped the girl off at her house and followed her inside, where they said she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

Harris later showed up at a hospital with a stab wound, and police arrested him.