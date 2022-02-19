ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Angela Baker becomes second female assistant coach to join Brian Daboll's New York Giants staff

By FIELD YATES
ABC News
 3 days ago

The New York Giants have hired Angela Baker as a minority coaching fellow and offensive quality control coach, a source told ESPN on Friday. Baker previously...

