Source: Angela Baker becomes second female assistant coach to join Brian Daboll's New York Giants staff

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings are hiring Wes Phillips to join Kevin O'Connell's staff as the team's offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN. Phillips has been with the Rams since the 2019 season and was the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach during the team's Super Bowl run in 2021. During his first two seasons in Los Angeles, the 43-year-old coached tight ends, including Tyler Higbee, who set single-season franchise records in receptions (69) and receiving yards (734) by a tight end in 2019. Higbee was also the first tight end since 1970 to record four straight games of seven or more receptions.

