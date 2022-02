(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre presents Amadeus from Saturday, February 26 through Sunday, March 6. Peter Shaffer's Amadeus is a reimagining of the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The play, brought to life with the music of Mozart, is a tale of jealousy and betrayal... and perhaps even murder. The story opens in 1825 on the eve of the elderly Salieri's death. The show won the Tony award for Best Play and the Academy Award for Best Film. Algonquin's production will be directed by Gina Lupi.

