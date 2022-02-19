ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Delicious Earthquake Cake

By RecipesGram
recipesgram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!....

recipesgram.com

Comments / 17

Ann6
3d ago

It IS delicious. This is the only thing I will eat with coconut in it, other than a German Chocolate cake. It is super moist. It is also easy to make. FYI: It has zero calories. tee- hee

Reply
9
marie
2d ago

Oh this sound So good and looks good. I will surprise my Husband when he gets home off the road. Let you know what he thinks. ❤️

Reply
3
Related
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Secret Ingredient Chocolate Cake

1 cup Buttermilk Blend (used Kemps brand) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter two 9” cake pans (or 9x13 pan) and dust with flour. Combine egg, oil and Buttermilk blend. In a separate large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda. Add egg mixture into the flour mixture, mix until well blended. Slowly mix in hot coffee.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Cake#Icing Sugar#Coconut Cream#Pecans#Food Drink
shefinds

Taco Bell Is Getting Rid Of This Menu Item Effective Immediately—Say It Ain’t So!

Say goodbye— if you haven’t already— to Taco Bell’s chicken wings. As of January 12th, the chain’s brand new menu item is no longer offered in stores. Taco Bell first announced a seven-day stint of crispy wings on January 6th, and many fans rushed to try the limited-time offering. For a $5.99 price, customers received five bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hunker.com

Costco Fans Are Losing It Over This New Frozen Dessert

Following new desserts like the mini red velvet cakes and returning favorites such as the raspberry crumble cookies, Costco has added yet another sweet treat to its shelves. Specifically, according to @costcobuys on Instagram, the retailer has launched tiramisu gelato in its freezer section. We're already drooling. "Rich and creamy...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is Dolly Parton's Go-To Taco Bell Order

Dolly Parton is one of the most talented people on the planet, yet she always finds new and innovative ways to be relatable. Although the country music star, actress, and entrepreneur is a talented cook in her own right, even she knows that sometimes a little bit of fast food really hits the spot. Parton loves to talk about food, which makes sense because she's a Southern woman who has attended her fair share of potlucks. For breakfast, she told Marie Claire that she enjoys biscuits topped in traditional Southern milk gravy served alongside a couple of sausage patties. She also revealed to Today that when she is in a movie, she likes to cook a pot of homemade chicken and dumplings using her secret recipe for her costars.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Restaurant host reveals one of the most irritating things customers do: ‘I’m guilty on this one’

A restaurant host has acted out some of the annoying things that customers have done during her shifts, including one exchange that she revealed occurs weekly.Alana Fineman, who works at a restaurant in San Diego and goes by the username @alanafinewoman, frequently shares stories about her customers on TikTok, where she often creates amusing skits to illustrate how irritating her customers can be. In one video, filmed in March 2021 but reposted in December, Fineman described an incident where a customer came to the restaurant to meet their friends.According to Fineman, she greeted the customer by asking if their...
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

Have butter, noodles and onions? Make this simple weeknight meal

Big Little Recipe has the smallest-possible ingredient list and big everything else: flavor, creativity, wow factor. That means five ingredients or fewer — not including water, salt, black pepper, and certain fats (like oil and butter), since we're guessing you have those covered. Inspired by the column, the Big Little Recipes cookbook is available now. Like, right now.
RECIPES
shefinds

The Worst Thing To Buy At The Grocery Store In 2022, According to Health Experts

So much has been said about the negative health effects of processed meats. Consuming high-sodium, pre-packaged products like bacon, hot dogs and other meats can impact your skin, weight and overall health if eaten excessively. Read on for expert tips regarding these foods and similar options at your local grocery store, and why avoiding them or eating them in moderation will benefit your health in the long run.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy