Congress & Courts

Lawmakers make late move to close Long Creek Youth Development Center

By Matt Byrne
Sun-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislators on Friday made a last-minute maneuver to close Long Creek Youth Development Center, replacing another bill’s text with new language that will provide a timeline for closing the state’s only youth prison. Members of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee were expected to take up...

Battle Creek proposing making Juneteenth a holiday

The city of Battle Creek is contemplating recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Congress declared the day a federal holiday last year. City ordinance No. 03-2022 would make Juneteenth an official city holiday and would give city workers a paid day off. The city says the public would not see any...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Small Town Politics?

Well, I graduated from Rangeley in ’64 and went out into the big world. About 1980 I decided to come back home and settle down. Now settling down for me was not sitting in a rocking chair, sipping tea. It was just trying something different and being an asset to the community. I purchased a house on Center street and began to renovate it. Along comes a HUD program to try and establish some low income housing. I was single at this time and the second floor could easily be turned into a low income apartment. So, I applied for a grant and was awarded some money to help with the project. I jacked the building almost seven feet higher and moved it back onto a foundation. The HUD inspector person began to come around and insist on different ways I was to do my reconstruction. I politely informed them that as of that date, there was no HUD money in the project. He did not have much of a say in how I was doing my project. Ok, so now the house was on the foundation and it was time to agree to the HUD money. The pesky inspector kept coming around and trying to steer me into doing things his way. Sorry fella, this is my house, my project. I could see things were not going to go well. One day the inspector showed up and began to complain the wiring I was using was too small. I politely informed the fella it was indeed the right size. Thus began a battle of words. He knew better and demanded I redo the wiring per specifications. In my attempt to prove to the fella the wiring was right, I jumped up and tore some of the wires off the ceiling. I put them as close to his face as I could to show him it was the proper size. “Well,” he says, “it just didn’t look right”. Basically, he was calling me a liar and it did not sit well with me. I very quickly went up to the town office and informed them just what to do with their money. I no longer wanted any of it if I was to deal with that inspector. They very quickly assigned me a different inspector. Little did I know, that particular fella and others like him were to be a major pain to me as a way of life in Rangeley.
RANGELEY, ME
Council makes moves to approve annexation of new developments

One zoning request was approved while council members heard thoughts and concerns from residents on others at Tuesday’s Sanford City Council meeting. At the Feb. 15 meeting there was a substantial presence of residents from the Colon Road and Lower Moncure Road area concerning the annexation of 290 acres of land into the city. After a public hearing on the annexation the council approved the move for the land called Midtown Property Owners.
SANFORD, NC
In Photos: Brunswick unveils upgraded welcome center for local immigrant community

Brunswick unveiled an upgraded and expanded welcome center on Friday designed to help recent immigrants adjusting to life in town. The center is located inside the parks and recreation building at Brunswick Landing. It was first established by the town in 2019 as a setting for newly arrived asylum seekers — primarily from Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — to work with social services, take classes and access technology.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Lawmakers close loophole in guardianship system

The process of taking away someone’s liberties in New Mexico, at least temporarily, sometimes has been as simple as alleging they weren’t capable of making their own decisions and were in danger or being exploited. A temporary guardian could be appointed by a judge without the alleged incapacitated...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

