Lawmakers make late move to close Long Creek Youth Development Center

Well, I graduated from Rangeley in ’64 and went out into the big world. About 1980 I decided to come back home and settle down. Now settling down for me was not sitting in a rocking chair, sipping tea. It was just trying something different and being an asset to the community. I purchased a house on Center street and began to renovate it. Along comes a HUD program to try and establish some low income housing. I was single at this time and the second floor could easily be turned into a low income apartment. So, I applied for a grant and was awarded some money to help with the project. I jacked the building almost seven feet higher and moved it back onto a foundation. The HUD inspector person began to come around and insist on different ways I was to do my reconstruction. I politely informed them that as of that date, there was no HUD money in the project. He did not have much of a say in how I was doing my project. Ok, so now the house was on the foundation and it was time to agree to the HUD money. The pesky inspector kept coming around and trying to steer me into doing things his way. Sorry fella, this is my house, my project. I could see things were not going to go well. One day the inspector showed up and began to complain the wiring I was using was too small. I politely informed the fella it was indeed the right size. Thus began a battle of words. He knew better and demanded I redo the wiring per specifications. In my attempt to prove to the fella the wiring was right, I jumped up and tore some of the wires off the ceiling. I put them as close to his face as I could to show him it was the proper size. “Well,” he says, “it just didn’t look right”. Basically, he was calling me a liar and it did not sit well with me. I very quickly went up to the town office and informed them just what to do with their money. I no longer wanted any of it if I was to deal with that inspector. They very quickly assigned me a different inspector. Little did I know, that particular fella and others like him were to be a major pain to me as a way of life in Rangeley.

