ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Hannah Lovejoy signs with UCF

By Evan Lasek
WTAP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Hannah Lovejoy out of Marietta high school has officially signed...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden announces new sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, warning that Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine amounted to "the beginning of a Russian invasion." "We still believe that Russia is poised to go much further and launch a massive military attack against Ukraine," Biden said. Biden...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Marietta, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Marietta, OH
Education
City
Marietta, OH
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Rowing#College#Wtap#The Knights Of Ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy