ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

How Swede it is: At long last, Sweden finally wins Olympic men's curling gold

By Cara Cooper
actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden's veteran men's curling team finally got...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
Reuters

Champion Chadwick to race for Jenner team in 2022 W Series

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick will drive for the Caitlyn Jenner-owned Jenner Racing team in the 2022 W Series, the all-female motor racing championship said on Tuesday. Briton Chadwick, the Inaugural W Series champion, successfully defended her title last year after the series did not take place...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#Mens#Great Britain
The Spun

Former Ivy League Record Holder Reacts To Lia Thomas

Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy