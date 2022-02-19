ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweden, NY

How Swede it is: At long last, Sweden finally wins Olympic men's curling gold

By Cara Cooper
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden's veteran men's curling team finally got...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Germany's Friedrich defends four-man gold

Germany may have gone one-two on the four-man podium and earned their ninth of 10 possible sliding sport golds, but Jamaica stole the show. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/four-man-heats-3-4-recap.
WORLD
WKTV

Top Team USA moments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Let's hear it for the stars of Team USA, especially the group of women who showered stardust on the world at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/top-team-usa-moments-2022-winter-olympics-medals.
SPORTS
Sweden, NY
WKTV

Most inspirational Olympic moments from 2022 Games

The Olympics are typically full of inspirational moments, and the 2022 Winter Games were no exception. Relive the most inspirational Olympic moments from the 2022 Winter Games. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/most-inspirational-olympic-moments-2022-games.
SPORTS
WKTV

2022 Olympic biathlon in review: Boe lives up to billing

Biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics concluded with the women's mass start. Norway dominated the biathlon landscape, spearheaded by Johannes Thingnes Boe. He won the final gold medal of the men's events and brought Norway's medal tally to a record breaking 15. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-biathlon-review-boe-lives-billing.
SPORTS
WKTV

Day 16: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

The U.S. finished the 2022 Winter Olympics with 24 medals, behind Norway, ROC, Germany, and Canada. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-16-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
SPORTS
WKTV

Top quotations of the 2022 Winter Olympics

"Does anyone have snacks? I'm starving," Chloe Kim said -- in one of our favorite remarks of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/top-quotations-2022-winter-olympics.
SPORTS
Sweden
U.K.
WKTV

Breakout stars of the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Games saw breakout stars in almost every sport, ranging from freestyle skier Eileen Gu to speed skater Nils van der Poel. Check out why these athletes earned a spot on our list of notable Olympic athletes. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/breakout-stars-2022-winter-olympics.
SPORTS
Reuters

Champion Chadwick to race for Jenner team in 2022 W Series

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick will drive for the Caitlyn Jenner-owned Jenner Racing team in the 2022 W Series, the all-female motor racing championship said on Tuesday. Briton Chadwick, the Inaugural W Series champion, successfully defended her title last year after the series did not take place...
MOTORSPORTS
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ivy League Record Holder Reacts To Lia Thomas

Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
SWIMMING & SURFING

