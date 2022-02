Wolverhampton Wanderers host Leicester City at Molineux this afternoon as they look to continue their challenge for a spot in European competition next season.Bruno Lage’s men have been flying in recent months and have only conceded 17 goals in 23 matches so far this season, the joint-most impressive record in the division alongside Manchester City.Going into Sunday’s fixtures, they six points off the top four with two games in hand.Leicester, on the other hand, are enduring a difficult season which has seen them knocked out of both the FA Cup and Europa League early doors. They are 11th in the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO