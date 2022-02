With just four games left on the regular season schedule for Duke Basketball, the race for the mythical ACC Regular Season Championship has begun to come in to clearer focus. Two of those contests, at 6th place Virginia on Wednesday and at home against 4th place North Carolina in two Saturdays, are against teams that still have a chance at finishing first in league standings. The other two are against 7th place Syracuse and 11th place Pittsburgh.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 HOURS AGO