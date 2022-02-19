NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Hill celebrated a victory Saturday night, but the biggest smiles were for Myatt Snider, who walked away from a terrifying flip on the final lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway. Snider’s car got airborne, flipped over the car of...
With one of NASCAR’s biggest races underway in Florida for the Daytona 500, fans everywhere are flocking to their TV screens for all the greatest coverage. However, that’s proving to be a bit of a challenge. After posting some action via social media, fans were quick to respond about the many commercial breaks being shown throughout the coverage.
Bubba Wallace opened up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace took the checkered flag just 0.036 seconds behind Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in Sunday’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
A number of PGA Tour players are expected to call for Phil Mickelson to be suspended from the PGA Tour at next week's players' meeting ahead of the Honda Classic at PGA National, according to Derek Lawrenson for The Mail on Sunday. One PGA Tour pro has gone as far...
Emmett Smith joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emmitt Smith is a NFL Hall of Fame running back. He’s purchased a portion of the No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team. The team runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 34 was previously used by Wendell...
NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener gave us a real pleasure. Throughout the race it was tense, we could see a couple of great drivers who showed quality. However, Austin Hill was the best in the end, and he achieved a victory that will mean a lot to him. From the very...
John Hunter Nemechek led a race high 50-laps and won the opening two stages of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway but got caught up in “the big one” while challenging for the win in the closing laps and ended the day with a disappointing 24th-place finish.
Corey Heim made his first start on a superspeedway in the Camping World Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway in the NextEra Energy 250. Heim started the day off strong after qualifying sixth for the season opening event. Heim would remain in the top 10 throughout the opening stage as...
Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
Bubba Wallace had a great race, he tried to get to first place in the Daytona 500, but it wasn't enough, so he has to settle for second place. “Great Speedweeks – we’ll come home second,” Wallace said, as quoted by motorsport “I’m going to be pissed off about this one for a while.
With Chase Elliott now under contract through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports have just one more driver to sign for next year. Chase Elliott had been under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season since June 2017. So with Elliott technically entering the...
Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
