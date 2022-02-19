ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

First National Community Bank headlines. Through Feb. 18, NW Georgia COVID deaths at 88; January saw 75 lost. Floyd Schools fighting fines linked to board member’s game protest. Price retiring from juvenile bench. Food City due late summer.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 3 days ago

10 Floyd residents, 3 from Polk the latest COVID deaths reported in NW Georgia. 66 virus patients in Rome hospitals, down 3. New cases through midday Friday: 47. Arrest made in case where Floyd County Police allege stolen property was being sold at West Rome Trading Co. Stolen items worth...

hometownheadlines.com

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after Russia recognized separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, with the West fearing a full-scale invasion is next. The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Defense rests in federal civil rights trial over George Floyd's death, paving the way for closing arguments

The defense attorney for the third officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights rested his case Monday, paving the way for closing arguments in the monthlong federal trial. Thomas Lane's attorney rested after Lane testified that he thought Floyd was doing OK while handcuffed facedown on the street with Officer Derek Chauvin's knee pressed to his neck — until paramedics arrived and turned him over.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
CBS News

Michigan coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season after hitting Wisconsin assistant, sparking brawl

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for five games, which accounts for the remainder of the regular season, for his role in Sunday's brawl at the conclusion of the team's loss to Wisconsin, the Big Ten announced Monday. Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant coach during the postgame handshakes, sparking a short brawl between the two teams.
WISCONSIN STATE

