Annette Brasher was a woman who could put a smile on anyone’s face when she entered the room, tell a joke that everyone laughed at, and even push you to become the best version of yourself. On Dec. 11 she was called home while in her sleep. Family, staff members, and friends were extremely hurt upon hearing this news. She had a huge impact on and off campus. The 54-year-old psychology student worked for the CSUB office of Student Financial Services, which was perfect for her helpful personality.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO