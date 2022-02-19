ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Testing Ground: Gelo Hand Soap

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHG6i_0eJIwwJM00
Gelo Hand Soap is shown in an undated photo. Submitted photo

At some point, our society is going to have to reckon with its overreliance on plastics.

One of those aspects is going to be how we package everything from purified water to hand soap in plastic bottles, which is why some companies like Gelo want to get ahead of the curve.

Offering foam and liquid hand soaps that come in a plastic bottle but can be refilled with pods that come in a recyclable bag, it’s a solid first step.

First off, the soaps (available at Hy-Vee; Bed, Bath & Beyond and gelo products.com) are great. Made with shea oil and oat, they come in a variety of pleasant, not overpowering scents like lemon, basil and geranium; sea mist, mineral and freesia; cucumber, melon and jasmine flower; and unscented.

For $5.99, the Gelo Hand Soap Refills might be a sticking point if you want to save money upfront.

Containing four pods, each one refills the 10-ounce bottle once, which amounts to about $1.50 per refill. It’s also fun to fill up the bottle, drop the pod in and shake it.

That savings on the back end is a nice bit of money and a little less guilt for the environmentally conscious person who doesn’t want to add more plastic to landfills. But that might be tough to justify when a generic 32-ounce bottle of foam hand soap costs around $2 to $3 less.

Even though I think it’s worth the price, I have to believe that if the price was lowered a little to be more competitive with generic, plastic-heavy brands, it could become the norm. Its ease of use shows that refillable products can be fun and pleasant. As said, it feels like a good first step.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Embracing aluminum containers, Uni wants to completely remove plastic packaging from your home

It’s a cursed misfortune that plastic is cheap and abundant — the financial cost of the material doesn’t reflect the ecological impact of that shampoo bottle. A third of plastics end up in oceans or landfills. When they do, they take 450 years or so to decompose. PET plastic is most abundant, and even as scientists are making enzymes that make it possible to reduce that 450-year life span to a matter of days, it would be a lot better if we could use less, refill our bottles or recycle things properly. Uni is taking a combination of those approaches, with a brand new line of at-home consumables. With well-designed, high-quality dosing pumps to dispense the personal care products, high-quality, washable aluminum refill bottles and a mission to take those bottles in return to wash and refill them, they may be on to something.
ENVIRONMENT
whowhatwear

If You're Sick of Cracked Knuckles, I Found 11 Hand Soaps That Rival Your Lotion

Like the near certainty year after year that the groundhog will see its shadow and we’ll have six more weeks of winter, it’s pretty much guaranteed that my hands will be dry and cracked from December to April. I have dry skin in general, so keeping it hydrated is always a challenge, but in the winter, it becomes downright scaly. My hands really take a beating, especially with how much I wash them.
SKIN CARE
GeekyGadgets

Dayoo steam cleaner saves water, cash and the environment

If you would like to save a water, cash and the environment you may be interested in a a new futuristic steam cleaner called Dayoo. The versatile hot steam cleaner is capable of cleaning 99.9% of germs at 221°F or 105° C. Use it to wash a wide variety of objects from your dirty plates, pans worktops, oven, cooker and more.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Soaps#Plastic Bag#Hy Vee#Bed Bath Beyond
countryliving.com

This eco-friendly oven cleaner beat supermarket go-tos in our testing

Most oven cleaners are full of toxic chemicals, with acrid odours that burn the back of your throat, so you can imagine our delight when a certified eco-friendly oven cleaner triumphed in our latest round of product testing. Made by Delphis, this top-scoring foaming spray claims to be plant-based, readily...
ELECTRONICS
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Mashed

Refillable Coca-Cola Bottles Could Soon Be Everywhere. Here's Why

Reusable cups and water bottles, and even straws and utensils, have been part of popular culture for several years now. But the idea of reusable beverage containers isn't really anything new. Nowadays, durable plastic cups and metal water bottles are most of the norm, but historically, glass bottles have been the standard form of reusable bottles. And they were the only type of bottle in circulation before the advent of single-use plastic and disposable metal cans (via Container Recycling Institute.)
ENVIRONMENT
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reader's Digest

This Homemade Laundry Detergent Will Save You Loads of Money

Think about how often you do laundry and how much detergent you go through. Whether you use powder or liquid detergent, the cost alone—to your own pocketbook, never mind to the planet—just might make you consider creating your own homemade laundry detergent. Believe it or not, doing that is less complicated than you probably think.
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING
MedicalXpress

Reusable plastic bottles shown to release hundreds of chemicals

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have found several hundred different chemical substances in tap water stored in reusable plastic bottles. Several of these substances are potentially harmful to human health. There is a need for better regulation and manufacturing standards for manufacturers, according to the chemists behind the study.
ENVIRONMENT
Motor1.com

Take A Tour Of This Couple's DIY Bus-Based Motorhome

After all of their six kids were out of the house, this couple converted a bus into a motorhome and hit the road. The interior of this rig has all the amenities you could ever want making this a tiny house of wheels. They were able to find this 1994...
CARS
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
519
Followers
111
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy