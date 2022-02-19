Testing Ground: Gelo Hand Soap

Gelo Hand Soap is shown in an undated photo. Submitted photo

At some point, our society is going to have to reckon with its overreliance on plastics.

One of those aspects is going to be how we package everything from purified water to hand soap in plastic bottles, which is why some companies like Gelo want to get ahead of the curve.

Offering foam and liquid hand soaps that come in a plastic bottle but can be refilled with pods that come in a recyclable bag, it’s a solid first step.

First off, the soaps (available at Hy-Vee; Bed, Bath & Beyond and gelo products.com) are great. Made with shea oil and oat, they come in a variety of pleasant, not overpowering scents like lemon, basil and geranium; sea mist, mineral and freesia; cucumber, melon and jasmine flower; and unscented.

For $5.99, the Gelo Hand Soap Refills might be a sticking point if you want to save money upfront.

Containing four pods, each one refills the 10-ounce bottle once, which amounts to about $1.50 per refill. It’s also fun to fill up the bottle, drop the pod in and shake it.

That savings on the back end is a nice bit of money and a little less guilt for the environmentally conscious person who doesn’t want to add more plastic to landfills. But that might be tough to justify when a generic 32-ounce bottle of foam hand soap costs around $2 to $3 less.

Even though I think it’s worth the price, I have to believe that if the price was lowered a little to be more competitive with generic, plastic-heavy brands, it could become the norm. Its ease of use shows that refillable products can be fun and pleasant. As said, it feels like a good first step.