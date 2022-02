But because communication has become such a broad category of discussion, many people have become dismissive of its baseline meaning. Communication is accomplished in a variety of forms. It can be verbal or non-verbal. A lack of good communication is still a leading cause for failing to meet business objectives. Its importance in the business world can’t be overstated, especially when it comes to the special nature of the franchisor-franchisee relationship.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO