Everything Will Be Okay Producer’s Pick: Learning and Growing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we’re revisiting a conversation between Dana and the Host of the She...

radio.foxnews.com

Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Does Elsa Die on 1883? What You Need to Know About the Fate of the Show's Narrator

In “Racing Clouds”—one of the most heartbreaking episodes so far of 1883—what was left of the wagon train hobbled on its way across a desolate plain but had to stop when Josef (Marc Rissman) and his wife, Risa (Anna Fiamora) were injured when they crossed paths with a rattlesnake. Risa was thrown from her horse after the venomous snake bit the horse and then Josef was bitten when he stopped to help her.
TV SERIES
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Introduces the ‘Little Dreamer’ in Her Life

Hours filled with cat naps. The Young and the Restless fave Beth Maitland (Traci) may be busy as of late but it’s just another day for her beautiful Bengal cat. This past Wednesday, the CBS soap actress headed out to Los Angeles for work but she couldn’t leave before “kissing this little dreamer farewell.”
PETS
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Heartfelt Shoutout to ‘the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’ — Plus, Those Pictures… Aw, Gee!

“God granted me the greatest gift of life… Here’s to more memories.”. The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) sent out an especially sweet tribute this past week to her “baby girl” on her 13th birthday. “This little mama is hands down the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a doubt,” Hope shared, along with a super cute video of her “teacher, best friend, little girl, sidekick, and place of comfort.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch KayCyy’s Video for His Gesaffelstein-Produced Song “Okay!”

KayCyy has shared his latest song and accompanying video, “OKAY!” produced by Gesaffelstein. Shot by Jeremi Durand in Paris, the psychedelic visual sees multiple renderings of KayCyy painted in gold and standing in an all-black room. The Kenyan artist recently shared his new single “Flew By You” and...
MUSIC
Variety

Jon Hamm Stars in True-Crime Thriller ‘American Hostage’ Podcast Series for Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Jon Hamm finds himself at the center of a hostage crisis in Amazon original podcast drama series “American Hostage,” based on real-life events. All eight episodes of the podcast are available starting Feb. 22 on Amazon Music (at this link) and the Wondery Plus subscription service. Episodes will be released weekly on other major podcast platforms starting March 8. Starring alongside Hamm are Carla Gugino (“Watchmen,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Dylan Baker (“Hunters”) and Joe Perrino (“Power”). The series is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Shawn Christensen (“Curfew,” “Blackout”), written by C.D. Carpenter, and executive...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Cat Burglar,’ Netflix’s New Interactive Cartoon From ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘BoJack Horseman’ Producers, Is a Wacky Good Time: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Knowing that Netflix’s “Cat Burglar” was created by Charlie Brooker of “Black Mirror,” and that the “Black Mirror” take on a choose-your-own-adventure episode (2018’s “Bandersnatch“) represents one of that show’s biggest horrors, I kept waiting for “Cat Burglar” (out today on Netflix) to take some terrible turn of existential dread. But after playing through several “Cat Burglar” scenarios, the opposite proved true. From Brooker, “Black Mirror” producer Annabel Jones and supervising director Mike Hollingsworth (“BoJack Horseman”), Following in the footsteps of other interactive Netflix titles like “Bandersnatch” and the surprisingly successful “Unbreakable Kimmy...
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Clayton Echard Seemingly Admits He Was Told To Keep Shanae Ankney On The Bachelor

I happen to agree with Nick Viall when he said he didn’t “really get the choice” of making Clayton Echardthe lead on The Bachelor. After watching this season, it turns out that Nick was spot on about Clayton lacking charisma. Any of the other men from the top-four of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette would have been […] The post Clayton Echard Seemingly Admits He Was Told To Keep Shanae Ankney On The Bachelor appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
MetroTimes

All the beautiful people we saw at the Dirty Show 2022’s final weekend in Detroit

For the final weekend of the erotic art exhibition the Dirty Show, Detroiters proved they were tired of being cooped up and ready to let their freak flags fly. Saturday was standing room only at the Russell Industrial Center, as people turned up to check out burlesque performers, cage dancers, aerial performances, and many more hijinks and antics.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Voices: The Queen is setting an example to us all – a very bad one

The Queen has tested positive for Covid and she’s working. Light duties, but still, gawd bless ’er.The Blitz didn’t stop her. Geopolitical storms didn’t stop her. Come to think of it, wild horses couldn’t stop her. So of course she’s raising the disapproving eyebrow and telling the microscopic invader she’s not amused by its antics and she’s carrying on. Isn’t she amazing? An example to us all.Her Majesty is indeed an example to us all. A bad one. A truly terrible example.Set aside the fact that work is a good deal easier to cope with when you can declare...
PUBLIC HEALTH
