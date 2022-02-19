Everything Will Be Okay Producer’s Pick: Learning and Growing

I happen to agree with Nick Viall when he said he didn’t “really get the choice” of making Clayton Echardthe lead on The Bachelor. After watching this season, it turns out that Nick was spot on about Clayton lacking charisma. Any of the other men from the top-four of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette would have been […] The post Clayton Echard Seemingly Admits He Was Told To Keep Shanae Ankney On The Bachelor appeared first on Reality Tea.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO