Environment

Beyond the Forecast: Brief Snow Squall To Reduce Visibility, Slow Travel This Morning

By Eric Finkenbinder
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother round of cold air and strong winds arrive late this morning and into the afternoon. The leading edge of this colder airmass will create a narrow band of intense snow this morning....

www.abc27.com

NBC Chicago

What is a Snow Squall and Why is it So Dangerous?

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a snow squall warning Friday for portions of the area, altering residents of extremely dangerous travel conditions and wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. But what exactly is a snow squall?. A snow squall is defined as a short but...
CHICAGO, IL
WETM

Snow squall likely in the Twin Tiers Saturday morning

Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 PM for the Southern Tier and 7 PM for the Northern tier. Wind speeds from the southwest reach as high as 20 MPH today due to a strong Alberta Clipper staying just to the north of the Twin Tiers. Gusts greater than 40 MPH are likely. A chance for lake-effect snow showers this morning and afternoon due to a fast moving cold front. The fast winds and snow mean a snow squall is possible late in the morning, with snow showers lasting only about 30 minutes, snowfall only reaching below a half an inch, and blowing snow greatly reducing visibilities. Highs today reach the upper 20’s, but temperatures decrease throughout the day after the cold front moves out of the region.
CBS Boston

Storm Could Bring 8-12 Inches Of Snow To Parts Of Massachusetts Friday After Near-Record Warmth

BOSTON (CBS) — From shorts to shovels… Just when we thought we had spring in our sights, much like Lucy swiping the football from Charlie Brown, Mother Nature is about to pull the rug out from under us once again. It’s easy to fall for her tricks. After our last snow event a little more than a week ago, winter was seemingly on the ropes. We could see some major warmth heading our way in the short term (we are about to hit 60 for the fourth time in 12 days). Some of our long-range models were hinting at an absolute...
BOSTON, MA
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain, ice and snow will impact travel Thursday

The cold front is doing its job. This frontal zone will track to the southeast into evening. Winds will remain gusty behind the front from 35 to 45 MPH with locally higher gusts over south central and southeastern Kansas as our winter storm takes shape this evening. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place across Kansas and Oklahoma. This is where the greatest impacts from this winter storm will be felt through late Thursday.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Kenosha, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 20:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kenosha; Racine The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northeastern Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 945 PM CST. * At 848 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from South Milwaukee to near Harvard, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. *This includes the following highways Interstate 94. Locations impacted include Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Silver Lake, Wind Point, Twin Lakes, Genoa City, Caledonia, Salem, Bristol, Paris, Brighton, Somers, Elmwood Park and North Bay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Syracuse.com

‘Life threatening’ snow squalls, followed by more snow and strong winds forecast for Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. — A snow squall warning has been issued for Central New York this morning by the National Weather Service. The squalls could bring whiteout conditions and zero visibility, the weather service said. Travel during the squalls could be “life threatening” the weather service said. In most areas, the snow squalls are expected to be over by 10:45 a.m.
Fox11online.com

Snow squall whips through Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Much of Wisconsin received quite the winter weather Friday night. Many areas including Northeast Wisconsin were under a snow squall warning. A snow squall is a short intense burst of snow fall. We received several videos and pictures from viewers of what the weather looked like. You can...
WISN

Snow squall warnings issued in Wisconsin for first time

MILWAUKEE — For the first time, the National Weather Service on Friday issued snow squall warnings in Wisconsin. The storm moved throughout all of southeastern Wisconsin throughout Friday evening. There was even thundersnow in Fond du Lac County. A snow squall is like a mini-blizzard, and they generally last...
NBC Chicago

Snow Squall Warning Issued for Portions of Northern Illinois

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for several northern Illinois counties late Friday, warning of extremely dangerous travel conditions and wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. The warning, which was issued after 8 p.m., remains in effect until 9:45 p.m. for portions of Lake,...
NBCMontana

Another round of snow expected to create slick travel tomorrow morning

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 11PM tonight through noon Wednesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 11PM tonight through 9AM Wednesday for the West Glacier Region, Flathead & Mission Valleys. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The most focused snowfall amounts will occur in and around the Ferndale to Swan Lake region.
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Brief Heavy Snow Squalls This Afternoon/Eve

Good Saturday Morning… Winter is back with cold temperatures this weekend along with heavy but brief snow squalls Saturday afternoon. Colder air now thru daybreak Saturday. Look for lows to fall to near 20 by dawn SATURDAY MORNING 9:00AM: A sunny start., cold and dry SATURDAY AFTERNOON 1:00PM The risk of brief, but heavy snow […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow squall hits southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A snow squall raced through southeastern Wisconsin on Friday evening, Feb. 18 – bringing with that made roads treacherous within minutes. Also associated with the system blowing were powerful winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour. A wind advisory was also issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
