Beyond the Forecast: Brief Snow Squall To Reduce Visibility, Slow Travel This Morning

Effective: 2022-02-18 20:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kenosha; Racine The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northeastern Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 945 PM CST. * At 848 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from South Milwaukee to near Harvard, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. *This includes the following highways Interstate 94. Locations impacted include Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Silver Lake, Wind Point, Twin Lakes, Genoa City, Caledonia, Salem, Bristol, Paris, Brighton, Somers, Elmwood Park and North Bay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
