Beyond the Forecast: Brief Snow Squall To Reduce Visibility, Slow Travel This Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — From shorts to shovels… Just when we thought we had spring in our sights, much like Lucy swiping the football from Charlie Brown, Mother Nature is about to pull the rug out from under us once again. It’s easy to fall for her tricks. After our last snow event a little more than a week ago, winter was seemingly on the ropes. We could see some major warmth heading our way in the short term (we are about to hit 60 for the fourth time in 12 days). Some of our long-range models were hinting at an absolute...

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO