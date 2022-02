Ryan Blaney wasn’t going to make a move for the win in the Daytona 500 until he was sure that one of the Team Penske cars was going to win. It was Blaney and teammate Austin Cindric at the front Sunday night as the field came off Turn 4 for the final time. And Blaney was 100% committed to Cindric for as long as he needed to be to assure team owner Roger Penske, who saw two of his cars in a fireball in Turn 4 on the last lap of the 2021 Daytona 500, was going to wind up in victory lane.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO