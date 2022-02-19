How To Create A Healthy Hearing Environment For Children

(CBS4)– February is the month of love, but what better way to celebrate than showing some love to yourself? Health Coach Erica Ballard is encouraging people to practice self-love more frequently. (credit: Getty Images) “Instead of turning all that love on to a partner, consider turning a little bit of that love on yourself,” Ballard explained. Ballard says self-love can help you to create healthy habits as well as a healthy body and mind, but many of us don’t know how to cultivate it. She said the first step is to create self-trust. (credit: Getty Images) “What that looks like in practice is refusing to overcommit to plans, workout schedules and diets that don’t serve us, and instead create routines we can actually execute,” Ballard said. “The more often we celebrate our progress, or the health habits were doing, the more readily our brain associates a healthy habit with a feel-good feeling.” (credit: Getty Images) Ballard also talks about the importance of celebrating wins and dropping self-punishment. For more tips and ways to cultivate healthy self-love, watch the full interview.

FITNESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO