ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How To Create A Healthy Hearing Environment For Children

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren and teenagers are at risk of hearing loss, thanks to personal audio devices and exposure to damaging levels of sound in noisy places, like sporting events. Exposure to loud sounds can damage the sensitive structures of our inner ear and lead to permanent hearing loss. Noise-induced hearing loss is completely...

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Create Healthy Body, Mind By Giving Yourself Some Attention

(CBS4)– February is the month of love, but what better way to celebrate than showing some love to yourself? Health Coach Erica Ballard is encouraging people to practice self-love more frequently. (credit: Getty Images) “Instead of turning all that love on to a partner, consider turning a little bit of that love on yourself,” Ballard explained. Ballard says self-love can help you to create healthy habits as well as a healthy body and mind, but many of us don’t know how to cultivate it. She said the first step is to create self-trust. (credit: Getty Images) “What that looks like in practice is refusing to overcommit to plans, workout schedules and diets that don’t serve us, and instead create routines we can actually execute,” Ballard said. “The more often we celebrate our progress, or the health habits were doing, the more readily our brain associates a healthy habit with a feel-good feeling.” (credit: Getty Images) Ballard also talks about the importance of celebrating wins and dropping self-punishment. For more tips and ways to cultivate healthy self-love, watch the full interview.
FITNESS
KAAL-TV

Creating a welcome environment for the transgender community

(ABC 6 News) - In Mason City, there's one group looking to help other Transgender people find a place that they can call home. It's called Transcend. "There's definitely a need for this even if it's just three or four of us getting together once a month," Strawberry Mendoza, founder of Transcend said.
MASON CITY, IA
WJTV 12

SR1 educates children about obesity, healthy lifestyles

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The obesity rates for children in Mississippi led nonprofit SR1 to educate children on healthy lifestyles. SR1 is focused on eliminating disparities in health education and technology. The nonprofit gathered students to take part in a nutrition class. Students were also afforded the opportunity to participate in a cooking demonstration while […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Test#Hearing Devices#Ear Infections
TechRadar

5 ways to create a great meeting environment

Whether in-house, or your meetings stretch further afield, catering to your team’s needs and wants goes a long way to ensuring they feel at home in their meeting environment. Pay attention to these five steps in order to provide the best meeting environment possible. Make sure the meeting is...
JOBS
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Had a ‘Medical Emergency’ After Accidentally Being Served Someone Else’s Meal: My Daughter Was ‘Traumatized’

A close call. Bethenny Frankel shared a helpful PSA for her social media followers after a restaurant mix-up caused her to have a “medical emergency.”. The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, was out to dinner with her daughter, Bryn, 11, while on vacation when a server accidentally gave her a meal meant for another patron. “Be prepared for a 911 & have a medical plan while traveling,” she captioned a TikTok post on Sunday, February 20, sending a message to those who have “severe” food allergies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Congressional candidate blames wine and sleeping pill after ‘berating young girls’ at Valentine slumber party

A Congressional candidate in Oklahoma has issued a grovelling apology after she allegedly unleashed a profanity-laced tirade on a group of adolescent girls at a Valentine’s Day slumber party.Abby Broyles, a 32-year-old Democrat who worked as an Oklahoma City journalist and attorney before launching her congressional bid, landed in hot water after multiple parents complained about her behaviour at the party, which was being held by her friend from law school’s daughter and friends. Ms Broyles initially denied the parents’ allegations before saying she is “deeply sorry” that a combination of wine and a sleeping pill had caused her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yale Daily News

Students and faculty at Yale School of the Environment create playbook for ecosystem restoration

A new article co-authored by students and faculty at the Yale School of the Environment outlines steps towards making environmental management more effective while also recognizing historically disenfranchised communities. The team of Yale School of the Environment, or YSE, students and faculty examined the historical, social, political and economic aspects...
ENVIRONMENT
SheKnows

This Baby Yoda Toothpaste Topper Might Finally Get Your Kids Excited to Brush

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s face it: of all the things kids consider fun, brushing their teeth is probably not in the top ten. Or the top … hundred. But of course, it’s a necessity. As parents, we’ve just accepted the inevitability of having to nag them endlessly for 10+ years and wishing we could get them as excited about oral hygiene as they are about YouTubers. Threatening them with the possibility of cavities may work temporarily,...
KIDS
restorationnewsmedia.com

How healthy is your heart?

Your heart is one of the hardest working parts of your body. It’s also one of the most threatened. I... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
TODAY.com

Mom thanks Starbucks worker for looking out for her daughter

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks sprung into action to make sure a local teenager was OK when a man she didn’t know approached her — and now their actions are going viral. The 18-year-old's mother, Brandy Roberson, shared the story on her Facebook page on Friday and posted a photo of the baristas' clever message to her daughter: a handwritten note on a coffee cup.
TEXAS STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy