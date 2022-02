Spoilers follow for every season of Attack on Titan and Game of Thrones. The ultimatum is out. At the end of Attack on Titan’s 80th episode, “From You, 2,000 Years Ago,” and nine years since since the show’s debut, protagonist Eren Yeager initiates his plan to exterminate the vast majority of the human race by “rumbling” the weapons of mass destruction at his disposal: an army of brainless humanoid giants eager to trample the human race underfoot. Eren’s stated goal is to punish the world that has historically persecuted his people, the Eldians, by using the Titan powers that are both the Eldians’ curse and their genetic heritage.

