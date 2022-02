The NFL announced on Wednesday that it will hire an investigator to lead the probe in the alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Early Wednesday morning, the Commanders said that they would hire an outside investigator to look into former team employee Tiffani Johnston’s claims that Snyder allegedly groped her thigh at a team dinner over 10 years ago. She also alleged that the Commanders owner pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back area.

