Ohio State lost ground in the Big Ten over the weekend as they were upset by Iowa on their home floor. Their offense, which is ninth in efficiency at KenPom, scored only 62 points against a bad Hawkeyes defense. It was especially disappointing because the defense was very solid, holding Iowa to just 75 points (that is good against the Hawkeyes). They now have one more loss than the other teams at the top of the league with just six games to play.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO