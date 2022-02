When I was a kid, Easter was always one of my favorite holidays. Although most kids hated the thought of dressing up in frilly outfits and getting their hair styled for hours, I loved it. What I enjoyed even more though, was the packed-to-the-rim Easter baskets that arrived each year. And, while I personally loved the mountains of candy that came in mine as an older kid, once my baby brother arrived, my parents obviously weren't going to supply him with a bunch of Easter candy, too. Instead, they gifted him small newborn-friendly gifts like books, stuffed animals, and educational games.

