People normally have a lot of thoughts on Chrissy Teigen and her life. And usually, she responds to the public hoopla about herself in kind, with some signature dry humor. (Sometimes to her detriment, as evidenced by the bullying situation.) However, the former Lip Sync Battle host took on a much more serious tone reccently. She in fact “humbly begs” fans to stop asking if she's pregnant with her next child and reveals why the questions are actually painful to hear.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO