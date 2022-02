Auburn went on the road to face a frisky Florida team and got caught while Kentucky fought off Alabama. Now, we look at our college basketball rankings. Whenever the Auburn Tigers have been at home this season, there has been no doubt about their status as a top-five team in the college basketball rankings. Particularly in SEC play, though, they have gotten more than their fair share of scares when they’ve had to go on the road. And Saturday held a trip to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO