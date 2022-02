GREENSBORO — The Carolina Slammers faced a tough challenge Saturday in the 11-team tournament in Greensboro, but prevailed with a big win. The semifinal game against the Ultra Volleyball Club out of Albemarle proved to be the toughest opponent of the day, but the Slammers had a will to win and fought through until the end to take the third set to move forward to the finals.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO