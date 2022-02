Islam Makhachev’s march towards a UFC lightweight title shot will see the Dagestani clash with short-notice replacement Bobby Green this Saturday.The pair square off in a Fight Night main event that was originally set to pit Beneil Dariush against Makhachev, whose childhood friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov previously held the belt that his fellow Dagestani is pursuing.An injury to Dariush has led to Green stepping in, however, just two weeks after the American last fought and beat Nasrat Haqparast via decision.Makhachev (21-1) has not lost since suffering the sole defeat of his professional career in 2015, while Green (29-12)...

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO