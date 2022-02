We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. To me, a great bath towel has always meant one that’s thick, fluffy, heavy, and plush — but I’m not sure I can really tell you why. Dense towels sometimes aren’t even as effective at drying you off, and they often take a while to air dry themselves. They require painstaking care in the laundry department in general if you’re hoping to keep them fluffy and soft and free of weird smells for years to come. And if you have limited storage in your home like I do, thick, poofy towels take up way too much space.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO